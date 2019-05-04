Michigan QB Brandon Peters reportedly entering transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A big fish just splashed in the graduate transfer quarterback pond.

Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters will leave Ann Arbor to pursue playing time elsewhere, according to multiple reports on Saturday. SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic was the first to report the news, while Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press adds Peters will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Michigan QB Brandon Peters has entered the NCAA transfer portal. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) May 4, 2019

A 4-star member of Michigan’s 2016 recruiting class — Jim Harbaugh‘s first full haul — Peters redshirted in 2016 appeared in line to be The Guy late in his redshirt freshman season of 2017, evidenced by his start in the Wolverines’ Outback Bowl loss to South Carolina.

But Shea Patterson transferred in and was granted immediate eligibility for the 2018 season, and Peters threw all of two passes as a sophomore. Subsequent quarterback additions of Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton passed Peters on the depth chart, and the hiring of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and his up-tempo, spread scheme weren’t a fit for Peters’ pro-style talents.

Michigan QB Brandon Peters entering the transfer portal means 17 of the top 25 QBs in the 2016 class have transferred. — Max Olson (@max_olson) May 4, 2019

As a graduate transfer, the Avon, Ind., native will have two seasons of eligibility to compete immediately for his new school.