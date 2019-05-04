Michigan QB Brandon Peters reportedly entering transfer portal

A big fish just splashed in the graduate transfer quarterback pond.
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters will leave Ann Arbor to pursue playing time elsewhere, according to multiple reports on Saturday. SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic was the first to report the news, while Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press adds Peters will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.
A 4-star member of Michigan’s 2016 recruiting class — Jim Harbaugh‘s first full haul — Peters redshirted in 2016 appeared in line to be The Guy late in his redshirt freshman season of 2017, evidenced by his start in the Wolverines’ Outback Bowl loss to South Carolina.
But Shea Patterson transferred in and was granted immediate eligibility for the 2018 season, and Peters threw all of two passes as a sophomore. Subsequent quarterback additions of Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton passed Peters on the depth chart, and the hiring of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and his up-tempo, spread scheme weren’t a fit for Peters’ pro-style talents.
As a graduate transfer, the Avon, Ind., native will have two seasons of eligibility to compete immediately for his new school.
Iowa’s football season does not begin until Aug. 31, but the Hawkeyes’ head coach already has his first victory of 2019.
Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, have been ruled victors by an Iowa City judge in an ongoing land dispute with the couples’ neighbors.
The Saga of Saddle Club Road (as it was just dubbed right this very second) began way back in 1999, shortly after Kirk was named Iowa’s head coach and built a $1.2 million home on the road, north of Iowa City. Later that year, John and Ann Marie Buatti moved into a property adjacent to the Ferentzes and proposed subdividing their property for development as well as surfacing the gravel road — a plan which the Ferentzes opposed for privacy reasons.
In 2001, according to the Iowa City Gazette, the Ferentzes joined an agreement to form a homeowners association, and the suit, originally filed back in 2016, alleged in part that the Ferentzes did not live up to that 2001 deal. The plaintiffs, which includes three parties in addition to the Buattis, also complained the Ferentzes’ landscaping interfered with travel on Saddle Club Road.
However, the judge ruled that “an agreement to agree in the future” was not an enforceable breach of contract, and thus the Ferentzes do not owe $9,600 to their neighbors.
The Saga of Saddle Club Road is not done, though. The plaintiffs have filed another suit in Johnson County, Iowa, which is not slated to begin until June 9, 2020.
Penn State’s football program will get a $69 million shot in the arm, as the school’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a project to improve the program’s football facilities.
The project, according to PennLive, will facelift the Lasch Football Building, the indoor practice facility and the outdoor practice fields.
The $69 million will pay for an expansion to the Nittany Lions’ strength and conditioning space, as well as upgrades to the coaches’ offices and the team’s meeting spaces.
“We need to continue to provide our student-athletes with the quality of facilities that match the national championship-caliber programs we desire across all 31 sports,” AD Sandy Barbour said in a statement earlier this week. “We’re very appreciative of the support we’ve received and will continue to seek, for the Football Excellence Fund. Our passionate community clearly see the renovations to the Lasch Building and the football complex as essential resources our students need to achieve great success in the classroom and competition.”
The outdoor practice fields will see a leveling of the grass, a rotation of the turf to accommodate multiple orientations of the fields and construction of permanent filming platforms, and construction of an outdoor training hill. Holuba Hall, Penn State’s indoor facility, will net renovations to its restrooms and “other spectator amenities.”
Construction is slated to begin this summer.
Fans of Arizona and Arizona State will get one more day to recover from their Thanksgiving feasts this year before getting ready for the Territorial Cup. The game is being pushed back a day from its previously scheduled Friday time slot and will now be played on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The reason for the change is due to television, naturally. The Pac-12 Conference agreed to move the conference rivalry game to Saturday at the request of one of the league’s television partners, although which television partner made the request has not been clarified. The Pac-12 has deals in place with ESPN and FOX and airs game son the conference’s own Pac-12 Network.
The Wildcats and Sun Devils have played their rivalry game on Saturday the last two seasons but have a history of playing the Territorial Cup on Friday. The last time Arizona State hosted the game on a Friday was 2005.
Interesting side note on this series: Arizona State leads the all-time series with Arizona 41-40-1.
Helmet sticker to FBSchedules.com.
Now that the spring football schedule is a thing of the past, quarterback decisions around the country are beginning to take the offseason spotlight at a number of programs around the country. Wyoming now has its starting quarterback figured out moving further into the offseason in Laramie.
Sean Chambers will start the season as Wyoming’s starting quarterback. Chambers beat out Tyler Vander Waal (pictured) in the spring to retain the starting job after unseating Vander Waal as Wyoming’s starter last season. The only question about Chambers this offseason was his health after coming back from a broken fibula last November.
Chambers rushed for at least 100 yards in his first three games after replacing Vander Waal last season, before having his season brought to an end in a game against Air Force with the previously mentioned injury. Chambers lacked big passing numbers but avoided throwing an interception in each of the games he appeared. Chambers wrapped up the starting job out of the spring with a solid and dependable showing in Wyoming’s spring game.
Now that Craig Bohl has the start all settled, preparing the offense for the upcoming season can move forward knowing what Chambers brings to the table. And having the ability to go back and watch any game film should allow Bohl and the Wyoming offense to be a bit more stable at the start of the season compared to last year when Vander Waal was named the starter as a freshman after Josh Allen headed off to the NFL.
Wyoming’s 2019 season begins at home against Missouri on Aug. 31.