Penn State trustees approve $69 million renovation to football facilities

Penn State’s football program will get a $69 million shot in the arm, as the school’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a project to improve the program’s football facilities.

The project, according to PennLive, will facelift the Lasch Football Building, the indoor practice facility and the outdoor practice fields.

The $69 million will pay for an expansion to the Nittany Lions’ strength and conditioning space, as well as upgrades to the coaches’ offices and the team’s meeting spaces.

“We need to continue to provide our student-athletes with the quality of facilities that match the national championship-caliber programs we desire across all 31 sports,” AD Sandy Barbour said in a statement earlier this week. “We’re very appreciative of the support we’ve received and will continue to seek, for the Football Excellence Fund. Our passionate community clearly see the renovations to the Lasch Building and the football complex as essential resources our students need to achieve great success in the classroom and competition.”

The outdoor practice fields will see a leveling of the grass, a rotation of the turf to accommodate multiple orientations of the fields and construction of permanent filming platforms, and construction of an outdoor training hill. Holuba Hall, Penn State’s indoor facility, will net renovations to its restrooms and “other spectator amenities.”

Construction is slated to begin this summer.