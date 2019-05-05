Getty Images

Viva Las Vegas: NCAA no longer prohibits championship events in states with legalized gambling

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
Gambling is now legal — or, at least not prohibited on a federal level — meaning the various state legislatures of Delaware, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and West Virginia have joined Nevada in allowing legal sports gaming.

The NCAA had always banned states with legal sports gambling from hosting its championship events, but since that list has grown from just one state to eight and counting, such a ban would quickly become logistically difficult, so the NCAA is ending it.

The organization announced this week it will adopt a temporary action taken last year in response to the Supreme Court ruling that started all this and make it permanent. From the press release:

The board also voted to rescind the NCAA Championships Policy Related to Sports Wagering, which prohibited hosting championship competitions in any state that allows single-game sports wagering. The decision follows the board’s temporary action last year to suspend the policy following the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize sports wagering.

The board also reinforced its support for federal legislative sports wagering standards. While the board stressed that an exemption of college sports in any federal or state legislation is desired, it emphasized that any proposed legislation should protect student-athlete well-being and the integrity of games.

As far as FBS football goes, this affects… absolutely nothing. Bowl games, including the College Football Playoff, are run and managed by the conferences, as well as the respective conference championship games.

Title games at the sub-FBS level are NCAA events, though. The FCS National Championship has been in Frisco, Texas, since 2010; the Division II title game was played in nearby McKinney, Texas in 2018 and but spent the previous four in Kansas City, Kansas; and the Division III title game will spend one more year in Shenandoah, Texas, near Houston, before moving to Canton, Ohio, in 2020 and ’21.

Now, each championship game is free to make future plans without having to worry that future state legislature will affect those plans. Or, they could up and move to Vegas like they always wished they could.

Rich get richer: Clemson lands No. 1 quarterback in Class of 2020

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT
Clemson has already secured the commitment of Bryan Breese, a Damascus, Md., defensive tackle who ranks as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2020 on the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 1 player in 247Sports‘ own rankings. Now they’ve got the No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2020.

As expected, DJ Uiagalelei committed to Clemson on Sunday, picking the Tigers over Oregon and, bizarrely, Mount San Antonio College, where Uiagaleli’s uncles played.

The Bellflower, Calif., prospect picks Clemson despite an open depth chart at Oregon. Justin Herbert will be in the NFL by the time Uiagalelei graduates from St. John Bosco High School, but Trevor Lawrence will be entrenched as the Tigers’ junior starting quarterback.

Still, that’s a small concession for Uiagalelei to make. The reigning national champions now have Lawrence’s heir apparent, as well as a key cog in what is shaping up to be perhaps the most star-studded recruiting class of all time. Dabo Swinney‘s team already had the nation’s No. 1 class before Sunday, and now the 14-man class has piled on its fourth 5-star to its 10 4-stars. Uiagalelei will pair with Demarkcus Bowman, a 5-star and the No. 1 player in Florida, in future Clemson backfields. Recruiting experts also expect Clemson to land Columbia, S.C., defensive end Jordan Burch, the No. 5 player in 2020, along with Powder Springs, Ga., defensive end Myles Murphy, the No. 8 player in the class.

Don’t be surprised if the Tigers land Justin Flowe or Sa’vell Smalls, a pair of West Coast linebackers who stand at Nos. 3 and 4 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. (Uiagalelei is a lowly 13th nationally.)

“My faith is important to me, and the first time I went out there was in June (2018) and that’s what sold me, knowing they’re all big Christians,” Uiagalelei told ESPN. “I didn’t commit when I was out there, but that’s when I told myself that’s where I wanted to be.”

With 14 names on the board, Clemson is now nearly 20 points ahead of No. 2 LSU in the class rankings, with a player average nearly two points ahead of the purple-and-yellow striped Tigers. Clemson’s player average of 95.72 points would be a modern day record if it holds.

While Clemson has performed at a level rivaled by Alabama in the past four years — 55-4, four ACC titles, four College Football Playoff appearances, two national championships — the Tigers haven’t exactly recruited at an uber-elite level, at least in the eyes of the experts. Since 2016, the year after Clemson made its first of three (and counting) CFP title game trips under Dabo Swinney, Clemson’s recruiting classes have ranked Nos. 11, 16, 7, and 10. That’s Maybe if everything breaks right we can make the Orange Bowl level recruiting, not Keeping Nick Saban up at night level recruiting.

The question now is: What happens when Clemson’s recruiting matches up with its development?

Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is actually underselling it above. These days, every day is a great day to be a Clemson Tiger.

QB MJ Rivers the latest to transfer out of Illinois

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT
Players are coming and going (and going before they even come) from Illinois’ roster this spring, and quarterback MJ Rivers is the latest to leave.

A rising sophomore out of Frisco, Texas, Rivers appeared in eight games with three starts as a true freshman in 2018, throwing for 547 yards with three touchdowns on 101 attempts while rushing for 65 more. He became just the third Illini quarterback to start at least three games as a true freshman, joining Kurt Kittner (who led Illinois to a Sugar Bowl appearance) and Juice Williams (who took Illinois to the Rose Bowl).

Rather than see if he can go 3-for-3 on New Year’s Six trips, Rivers has decided to leave.

“The road to your dreams often are now straight and narrow, usually they have bumps, curves and dips,” he wrote in an iPhone note posted to his Twitter account. “Thank you to the IlliniNation for an unforgettable year but due to personal circumstances I will be entering the transfer portal. Please respect my decision.”

As a true sophomore, Rivers will have to use the 2019 campaign as a redshirt year and compete elsewhere in 2020 as a redshirt sophomore unless the NCAA grants him a waiver. “Personal circumstances” were enough for Nevada transfer McLane Mannix to get a waiver to play at Texas Tech immediately, but they were not enough for Rivers’ former teammate Luke Ford to receive immediate eligibility at Illinois.

The 27th-ranked dual threat quarterback in the class of 2018, Rivers also held offers from Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State, according to his 247Sports profile. 

Nevada transfer WR McLane Mannix immediately eligible at Texas Tech

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
Texas Tech is likely losing one McLane, quarterback McLane Carter, who entered the transfer portal last month. But the Red Raiders will have another on their 2019 roster as the program announced Saturday that transfer wideout McLane Maddix has been granted immediate eligibility.

Mannix transferred in from Nevada in December, citing “personal family matters” as the impetus for the move from Reno to Lubbock. Whatever those reasons were, the NCAA found them sufficient to let him play in 2019.

That’s great news for Texas Tech. Mannix led the Wolf Pack with 875 yards and seven touchdowns on 50 receptions. His 17.50 yards per reception average was seventh nationally among all players with at least 50 grabs in 2018. The Red Raiders lost their top two pass catchers of a year ago. Antoine Wesley, owner of 88 grabs for 1,410 yards and nine touchdowns, declared for the NFL draft but was not selected, while senior Ja'Deion High caught 62 passes for 804 yards and four scores.

Oregon’s Rob Mullens reportedly a candidate for vacant Texas A&M AD job

By Zach BarnettMay 4, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
Oregon AD Rob Mullens is a candidate for the same job at Texas A&M, according to a report this week from The Oregonian‘s James Crepea.

Texas A&M has a vacant AD chair after Scott Woodward left last month for the same post at LSU. Mullens is “on the short list of top candidates,” according to the paper.

Since the report comes from the Oregon side and not the A&M side, one must always be wary the report is a trial balloon for Mullens to get more money out of Oregon. Mullens, though, has a great deal at Oregon now: an 8-year contract at $717,500 per year, plus a total of $1.5 million in retention bonuses should he remain in Eugene through the life of the contract. Woodward earned a reported $900,000 per year at Texas A&M.

The Aggies raked in $211 million in revenue in 2016-17, according to USA Today, trailing only rival Texas for the most in college sports. Oregon was 12th at $145 million and change. When accounting for expenses, Texas A&M was the most profitable athletics department in the country, according to USA Today.

Interestingly, Texas A&M interim AD RC Slocum was named to the College Football Playoff’s selection committee in January, a committee that Mullens chairs. Both men will recuse themselves for any discussions involving their respective teams, so, should the Aggies and Ducks perform up to expectations this fall, Slocum and Mullens could have a lot of idle time to discuss a certain job opening.

 