Boston College RB Davon Jones announces transfer to Bowling Green

Former Boston College running back and linebacker Davon Jones is leaving the ACC for the MAC. On Monday, Jones announced with a statement on Twitter he is transferring to Bowling Green.

“Thank you for the great memories BC,” Jones said. I will be transferring to Bowling Green, Extremely excited for this opportunity.”

Jones will be reunited with former Boston College assistant coach Scot Loeffler, who is now the head coach of the Falcons. Loeffler worked with Jones last season as the offensive coordinator of the Eagles so it would seem likely Jones will continue to get chances to run the football with the Falcons.

Jones played in 10 games for Boston College last season, in which he actually played the role of a running back with 12 rushing attempts for 27 yards and three touchdowns. Whether that means he will be asked to carry the football at Bowling Green remains to be seen. Jones also recorded 16 tackles and three tackles for a loss.

Bowling Green had the MAC’s 11th-ranked rushing offense last season with an average of 116.58 rushing yards per game. As a team, Bowling Green scored nine rushing touchdowns in 2018.

Thank you BC. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way!! Can’t wait to get to work pic.twitter.com/3OXwOIDwTz — Davon Jones (@Statssay_24) May 6, 2019

As a graduate transfer, Jones will be eligible to play right away this fall for Bowling Green.

