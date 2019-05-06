Getty Images

Rose Bowl Redux: Georgia, Oklahoma announce home-and-home series

By Zach BarnettMay 6, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT
We are in an age where any good original produced in Hollywood now gets at least one sequel, and that phenomenon has now spread from movies to college football. After staging a rip roaring epic in the 2018 Rose Bowl, Georgia and Oklahoma are set to do it again twice in the future.

As has long been rumored, the programs announced Monday a home-and-home set to be played in 2023 and 2031. The 2023 game will take place Sept. 9 in Norman, with the return trip set for Sept. 13, 2031 at Sanford Stadium.

“We are especially excited about this series because it helps us celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in 2023,” OU AD Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “Greg McGarity and his staff at Georgia helped us navigate an unusual scheduling circumstance and we are grateful for the diligence and patience. We understand the return game date is later than usual, but very much look forward to taking our program to Athens to play in one of the country’s great venues. As we have said on many occasions, we understand our responsibility to college football fans and tradition to play iconic games. We welcome opportunities such as this one that reinforce our brand and celebrate the historically great programs.”

Both programs are among the most ambitious schedulers in the sport, evidenced by the fact that the Sooners and Bulldogs now have a completed round-robin with Clemson on the books. Georgia and Clemson will renew their rivalry in 2034, 2029-30 and 2032-33, while OU faces Clemson in 2035-36.

In addition to Georgia and Clemson, Oklahoma has aligned future home-and-homes with Tennessee (2020, ’24), Nebraska (2021-22, 2039-30), Michigan (2025-26), LSU (rescheduled for 2027-28, now listed as TBA) and Alabama (2032-33). Georgia has lined up series with UCLA (2025-26), Florida State (2027-28) and Texas (2028-29) in addition to Clemson and Oklahoma, with neutral site games opposite Virginia (2020) and Oregon (2022) on the docket.

The Sooners and Bulldogs have met just once previously. You may remember that game.

Former Texas Tech QB McLane Carter headed to Rutgers

By Zach BarnettMay 6, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT
As the old saying goes, there must be a McLane in Lubbock. (Or something like that.) So, with ex-Nevada wide receiver McLane Mannix now in place at Texas Tech, former Red Raiders quarterback McLane Carter is now free to leave.

Carter announced his intent to leave Texas Tech last month, but on Sunday evening he revealed his destination, and what a destination it is.

A Gilmer, Texas, native, Carter began his college career at Tyler Junior College before transferring to Texas Tech ahead of the 2017 season. In nine games over two seasons, he completed 51-of-97 passes for 677 yards with four touchdowns against four interceptions.

Those admittedly middling numbers are Heisman-level compared to what Rutgers returns. The Scarlet Knights sank or swam with true freshman Artur Sitowski last season and he mostly swam, hitting 49.1 percent of his 273 passes for 1,158 yards (4.2 per attempt) with four touchdowns against 18 interceptions. As a team, Rutgers threw five touchdowns and 22 interceptions en route to a 1-11 finish. The Knights’ 78.84 pass efficiency rating was the second-worst in the past 10 years.

Texas Tech DL John Scott IIII released from hospital

By Zach BarnettMay 6, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT
Texas Tech defensive lineman John Scott III has been released from the hospital, a week after he was shot during a party at a Lubbock apartment complex swimming pool.

The school made the announcement on Sunday.

Texas Tech redshirt freshman John Scott III was released from University Medical Center (UMC) Saturday afternoon. He will continue his recovery under the direction of Texas Tech’s medical staff. Texas Tech would once again like to thank the first responders and hospital staff who have treated John over the past week.

The suspect who allegedly shot Scott has turned himself in to police custody. Asia Devine Jackson has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A 19-year-old female was also shot in addition to Scott, but she was treated and released from the hospital on the same day.

A native of Hitchcock, Texas, Scott was a 3-star recruit when he arrived at Texas Tech in 2018.

Viva Las Vegas: NCAA no longer prohibits championship events in states with legalized gambling

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
Gambling is now legal — or, at least not prohibited on a federal level — meaning the various state legislatures of Delaware, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and West Virginia have joined Nevada in allowing legal sports gaming.

The NCAA had always banned states with legal sports gambling from hosting its championship events, but since that list has grown from just one state to eight and counting, such a ban would quickly become logistically difficult, so the NCAA is ending it.

The organization announced this week it will adopt a temporary action taken last year in response to the Supreme Court ruling that started all this and make it permanent. From the press release:

The board also voted to rescind the NCAA Championships Policy Related to Sports Wagering, which prohibited hosting championship competitions in any state that allows single-game sports wagering. The decision follows the board’s temporary action last year to suspend the policy following the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize sports wagering.

The board also reinforced its support for federal legislative sports wagering standards. While the board stressed that an exemption of college sports in any federal or state legislation is desired, it emphasized that any proposed legislation should protect student-athlete well-being and the integrity of games.

As far as FBS football goes, this affects… absolutely nothing. Bowl games, including the College Football Playoff, are run and managed by the conferences, as well as the respective conference championship games.

Title games at the sub-FBS level are NCAA events, though. The FCS National Championship has been in Frisco, Texas, since 2010; the Division II title game was played in nearby McKinney, Texas in 2018 and but spent the previous four in Kansas City, Kansas; and the Division III title game will spend one more year in Shenandoah, Texas, near Houston, before moving to Canton, Ohio, in 2020 and ’21.

Now, each championship game is free to make future plans without having to worry that future state legislature will affect those plans. Or, they could up and move to Vegas like they always wished they could.

Rich get richer: Clemson lands No. 1 quarterback in Class of 2020

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT
Clemson has already secured the commitment of Bryan Breese, a Damascus, Md., defensive tackle who ranks as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2020 on the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 1 player in 247Sports‘ own rankings. Now they’ve got the No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2020.

As expected, DJ Uiagalelei committed to Clemson on Sunday, picking the Tigers over Oregon and, bizarrely, Mount San Antonio College, where Uiagaleli’s uncles played.

The Bellflower, Calif., prospect picks Clemson despite an open depth chart at Oregon. Justin Herbert will be in the NFL by the time Uiagalelei graduates from St. John Bosco High School, but Trevor Lawrence will be entrenched as the Tigers’ junior starting quarterback.

Still, that’s a small concession for Uiagalelei to make. The reigning national champions now have Lawrence’s heir apparent, as well as a key cog in what is shaping up to be perhaps the most star-studded recruiting class of all time. Dabo Swinney‘s team already had the nation’s No. 1 class before Sunday, and now the 14-man class has piled on its fourth 5-star to its 10 4-stars. Uiagalelei will pair with Demarkcus Bowman, a 5-star and the No. 1 player in Florida, in future Clemson backfields. Recruiting experts also expect Clemson to land Columbia, S.C., defensive end Jordan Burch, the No. 5 player in 2020, along with Powder Springs, Ga., defensive end Myles Murphy, the No. 8 player in the class.

Don’t be surprised if the Tigers land Justin Flowe or Sa’vell Smalls, a pair of West Coast linebackers who stand at Nos. 3 and 4 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. (Uiagalelei is a lowly 13th nationally.)

“My faith is important to me, and the first time I went out there was in June (2018) and that’s what sold me, knowing they’re all big Christians,” Uiagalelei told ESPN. “I didn’t commit when I was out there, but that’s when I told myself that’s where I wanted to be.”

With 14 names on the board, Clemson is now nearly 20 points ahead of No. 2 LSU in the class rankings, with a player average nearly two points ahead of the purple-and-yellow striped Tigers. Clemson’s player average of 95.72 points would be a modern day record if it holds.

While Clemson has performed at a level rivaled by Alabama in the past four years — 55-4, four ACC titles, four College Football Playoff appearances, two national championships — the Tigers haven’t exactly recruited at an uber-elite level, at least in the eyes of the experts. Since 2016, the year after Clemson made its first of three (and counting) CFP title game trips under Dabo Swinney, Clemson’s recruiting classes have ranked Nos. 11, 16, 7, and 10. That’s Maybe if everything breaks right we can make the Orange Bowl level recruiting, not Keeping Nick Saban up at night level recruiting.

The question now is: What happens when Clemson’s recruiting matches up with its development?

Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is actually underselling it above. These days, every day is a great day to be a Clemson Tiger.