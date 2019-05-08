Purdue AD says series with Notre Dame likely done after 2028

When you’re thinking of big time historic rivalries in college football, chances are the Purdue-Notre Dame in-state tilt doesn’t come to mind all that early. Despite that, the series has been a long and illustrious one between the two programs for decades upon decades.

Things might be about to end however once the pair’s upcoming six-game series has run its course in 2028 however. GoldandBlack.com talked to Boilermakers AD Mike Bobinski this week, who confirmed that the Irish are unlikely to make it back onto the team’s schedule after their contract is done.

“Notre Dame has got its own unique scheduling dynamic and philosophy,” said Bobinski. “They thought the six-game stretch that we are gonna have coming up here for the time being as all they wanted to commit to and they wanted to think about other things moving out into the ’30s.”

Purdue and Notre Dame have played 84 times all told, including a stretch of every single season from after World War II up until 2014. The programs are scheduled to resume things on the gridiron with a game in 2021 in South Bend and a follow-up stretch of five games in a row beginning in 2024.

After that however, it may be quite a while before the pair faces off against each other in a non-conference game. The Irish will likely cite this as one of the things that might have to taper off as the result of their ACC scheduling agreement but it’s still a bummer to hear about if you’re one of the fans in Indiana with a vested interested in one of the two golden helmets.