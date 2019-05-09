Oklahoma confirms Army game in 2020 will be at Michie Stadium

Boomer Sooner will still be coming to the banks of the Hudson.

While planned renovations had threatened to move Oklahoma’s visit to Army in 2020 to another venue, the Sooners will indeed be making the trip to historic Michie Stadium next season as planned.

“When we scheduled this particular series, that was one of the special opportunities that went along with putting it on our schedule,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione told The Oklahoman. “It’s a very unique opportunity. A place with enormous tradition and history outside of sports. It’s a place few ever get the chance to go. Many would call it a bucket-list kind of opportunity.”

The game is scheduled to take place on Sept. 26, 2020 and is the return portion from the home-and-home that was initially played in Norman last year — a thrilling OT victory for the Sooners that saw the Black Knights nearly pull off the upset against the eventual College Football Playoff participant.

Castiglione would be correct in this being a bucket list visit for Oklahoma and its fans as Michie Stadium is among the most picturesque settings for college football in the country. The two schools have played in West Point before but it was way back in 1946 when both sides were powerhouses in the sport.

Their most recent contest in the state of New York was actually played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx back in 1961 and the latter venue — or at least the recently built stadium of the same name — was thrown around as a possible host to the 2020 game if those renovations to Michie got in the way. That will not be the case however and a rare visit from a brand name Power Five opponent will still be headed upstate after all.