Ex-Hawaii, SMU head coach June Jones reportedly joining XFL’s Houston franchise

The Run ‘n Shoot is headed back to Houston.
According to the Houston Chronicle, the XFL franchise in the city is set to hire former Hawaii and SMU head coach June Jones as the team’s new head coach. He joins fellow former college coaches like Bob Stoops and Pep Hamilton in the new spring football league funded by Vince McMahon and run by Oliver Luck.
Jones has coached at nearly every level of the sport over the past few decades and famously used the Run ‘n Shoot offense he learned as a player to help turn Hawaii into a WAC powerhouse, culminating in a Sugar Bowl bid and a host of NCAA records set back in 2007. After going 76-41 with the Rainbow Warriors over nine seasons, Jones then left for the mainland to help turnaround SMU — leading the Mustangs to four bowl games before resigning with a 36-43 overall record.
The now-66 year old also had a stint as a head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and was most recently in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as offensive coordinator (briefly coaching one Johnny Manziel).
The XFL is set to kickoff February 8, 2020 and Jones’ franchise will play their games at TDECU Stadium, the home venue of the Houston Cougars that really popularized his famous offense in the college universe.