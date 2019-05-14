Getty Images

Four-star LB Diwun Black headed to junior college instead of Florida this year

By Bryan FischerMay 14, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
One of Florida’s highest-ranked signees from the Class of 2019 is not ticketed to Gainesville after all.

Four star linebacker Diwun Black posted the news to his Twitter account on Monday night about the change of plans, which was met with some words of encouragement from head coach Dan Mullen in a reply:

Black, a native of Mississippi, hints that academics are one driving force in the detour to junior college this year instead of joining the SEC program. He was ranked by 247Sports Composite as the 151st player in the most recent recruiting class and a top 10 linebacker nationally.

While the news is no doubt a huge bummer for Black after spending so much time trying to qualify, things are doubly disappointing for the Gators as yet another member of their Class of 2019 won’t be on campus for the upcoming season. The linebacker, at least, is not arriving for a very different reason from the other two departures at least as four-star QB Jalon Jones was accused of sexual assault and former five-star CB Chris Steele is transferring after spring practice reportedly due in part to an issue with sharing a dorm room with the signal-caller.

Dan Mullen addresses spate of disturbing off-field incidents involving Florida players, staffer

By John TaylorMay 16, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Over the course of the last four weeks or so, we’ve seen…

Suffice to say, it’s been a rough period PR-wise for second-year head coach Dan Mullen and his Gators football program. Wednesday, the coach addressed for the first time publicly the off-field issues, all involving the alleged mistreatment of women, that have cast a dark cloud over a team that will enter the 2019 season with elevated on-field expectations.

“Obviously, anybody that knows me I like to take an extremely strong stance on that,” Mullen, who has experience dealing with similar issues dating back to his time as head coach at Mississippi State with Jeffery Simmons, said according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I don’t see anything acceptable about that, any violence against women, whether it’s a violent act or a wrongful sexual act toward women. …

“Obviously, perception’s always important because there’s a lot of reality behind it. To me, I think there’s a lot of reality about the positive direction that we’re headed in the program as a whole despite the disappointment with some of the decisions that a couple of individuals have made.”

Yelverton remains part of Mullen’s extended staff, although he is still on administrative leave.  Edwards has been suspended from all football team activities, but is still enrolled in classes at the university.

The word of Jones’ off-field issues came shortly after the four-star 2019 quarterback placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The two women who accused Jones of sexual assault have thus far declined to pursue criminal charges against their alleged assailant.

The off-field imbroglios surrounding Jones also extended to another highly-touted 2019 signee, with Chris Steele opting to transfer from UF after his request for a new dormmate was ignored after said dormmate, Jones, made Steele uncomfortable.

Jones was eventually suspended by Mullen, but not before he participated in the Gators’ spring football game prior to deciding to leave.

“My job’s not an investigator…” Mullen said. “That’s the best way to make a decision, once you have all the information. It’s not always great to have to wait to get all the information, but it’s the best way to make a decision.”

Western Michigan’s leading receiver one of two transferring

By John TaylorMay 16, 2019, 7:37 AM EDT
Western Michigan’s offense took a one-two punch to the gut earlier this week.

The most noteworthy of the departures is Jayden Reed, with the wide receiver confirming on Twitter late Tuesday night that he is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. The move is a significant one as Reed (pictured) led the Broncos last season in receptions (56), receiving yards (797) and receiving touchdowns (eight) as a true freshman.

Barring the unexpected, Reed would have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. The wide receiver would then have three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.

Reed is actually the second receiver to leave the Broncos this offseason. Keishawn Watson, who was fourth on the team in receiving yards in 2018 after leading the MAC school the year before, transferred from WMU to Appalachian State earlier this month.

In addition to Reed, WMU also confirmed this week that running back Chase Brown has entered his name into the portal as well. A true freshman like Reed in 2018, Brown led the Broncos in yards per carry at an even 5.0 and was third with 352 yards.

Georgia Tech confirms additions of Florida, Michigan transfers

By John TaylorMay 16, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
Two Power Five additions to Geoff Collins‘ first Georgia Tech roster are officially official.

Tech confirmed in a press release Wednesday that Antonneous Clayton and Myles Sims have been signed by the football program and are already enrolled in classes at the university. Clayton, a defensive end, transferred in from Florida, while Sims, a defensive back, began his collegiate playing career at Michigan.

One of the new additions is a reunion of sorts as Collins, then the defensive coordinator at UF, recruited Clayton to Gainesville.

Clayton, a four-star 2016 signee, played in 17 games for the Gators, with three of those appearances coming in 2018. Because he played in fewer than four games, Clayton, who had his share of off-field hiccups early on in Gainesville, is able to take a redshirt for this past season that leaves him with two years of eligibility remaining.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2018 recruiting class, Sims was rated as the No. 17 cornerback in the country and the No. 22 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Only three signees in U-M’s class that year were rated higher than Sims.

Sims did not see the field as a true freshman in Ann Arbor last season.

Big Ten ADs chirping for College Football Playoff expansion

By Kevin McGuireMay 15, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT
The Big Ten has seen its champion left out of the College Football Playoff three times overall and twice in the past two seasons. Now, as the Big Ten powers gather for spring meetings, the talk about potential changes to the College Football Playoff are picking up some steam among Big Ten athletic directors.

Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez has previously been outspoken about the idea of expanding the playoff format beyond four teams. As a member of the selection committee, Alvarez has one of the most prominent voices in the game when it comes to playoff expansion, even if the company line from the College Football Playoff is that four teams is the best possible number right now. But the Big Ten is in the midst of changing the discussion as best it possibly can as Jim Delany has begun speaking more favorably for discussing potential expansion, and other Big Ten ADs are beginning to step up to the plate as well.

“I’m open to the consideration and to looking at it and to thinking about it,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said this week, according to MLive.com. “Anytime our Big Ten champion is left out of the playoff … that’s something that needs to be discussed. Because I obviously believe that you go through and you win the Big Ten championship in this league, you’ve accomplished something that deserves to put you in position to play for the national championship.”

Of course, maybe the Big Ten champion just has to avoid having one major bad loss on its schedule at the end of the season. That has been the biggest setback for Ohio State the past two seasons and was at least a part of the reason why Penn State didn’t make the cut a few years ago too.

Even if the Big Ten takes a hard stance in favor of playoff expansion, there is no guarantee that will be nearly enough to lead to any imminent changes to the system. The ACC and SEC remain confident in the current structure, for example, which would seem to make it difficult to pass any proposed changes to the format at this current time. The current contract for the College Football Playoff runs through the 2025 season, the 12th and final year of the initial 12-year TV and media contract for the playoff format with ESPN. Executive director Bill Hancock has said on multiple occasions no changes to the playoff model as far as how many teams may be involved would happen until at least the end of the current contract. As we creep closer and closer to the current contract’s expiration date, the discussions about the future of the playoff will begin to be heavily scrutinized. Contracts can always be adjusted at any time, of course, but the standard response from the College Football Playoff representatives has stayed true to the idea no changes would happen during the current 12-year deal.

Whether you like the current four-team model or not, history in sports has shown the trend is for playoff fields to expand at some point in time. They have expanded in pretty much every sport for as long as postseason sports have been in existence. And it wasn’t really all that long ago the powers that be in charge of the BCS were adamant a playoff would never happen. Now, those same people are running a four-team playoff field that is likely to be inevitable to succumb to the idea of expansion, for better or worse. Right now, the Big Ten is showing its hand in favor of expansion, or at least opening up a dialogue about the future of the College Football Playoff. If you are in favor of expansion, this is your battle cry.