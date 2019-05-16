Big Ten revenue for fiscal year 2018 trumps SEC by more than $100 million

If the NCAA finally starts allowing its players to profit off their images and names and likenesses and the like, there is one conference that is decidedly positioned to, with fistfuls of $100 bills, wipe away any tears of angst that may flow over the erosion of what’s become an archaic amateurism model.
According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, and citing federal tax returns provided by the conference, the Big Ten recorded nearly $760 million in revenue for the 2018 fiscal year. That financial haul is a record for any conference, trumping the $512 million for the 2017 fiscal year; the $54 million paid out on average to each of the league’s 14 member institutions — two schools, Maryland and Rutgers, have borrowed against future earnings — sets a standard for the rest of the country as well.
That $54 million per school is just over $2 million more than had been projected in the summer of 2018.
For comparison’s sake, the 14-team SEC, the second-most financially successful Power Five conference, announced in February of this year revenues of just over $627 million for the same fiscal year, with an average per-school payout of $43.1 million.
In May of this year, the Big 12 announced $374 million in revenue that would be distributed amongst its 10 members. For the 2016-17 fiscal year, ACC members received between $25.3 million and $30.7 million and Pac-12 schools received $30.9 million.
With the launch of its own network this August, the ACC is expecting to see its per-school revenue increase for the 2019 fiscal year; how much remains to be seen, although it’s expected to be enough to put the Pac-12 squarely in the Power Five revenue cellar.
As the ACC schedule and TV lineups is getting sorted, the unique non-conference matchup between Wake Forest and North Carolina is being moved back a day on the schedule. It was announced earlier today that Wake Forest will now host the Tar Heels on Friday, Sept. 13 instead of the previously scheduled Thursday night.
Although they share a home in the ACC, Wake Forest and UNC have not faced each other since 2015. In 2015, both schools agreed to a unique home-and-home series to fill out some slots on the non-conference schedule that satisfies the ACC’s non-conference scheduling requirement. The game being played this fall is the first part of the creative home-and-home deal. North Carolina will host Wake Forest on Sept. 25, 2021.
Because these are on the books as non-conference matchups, neither game will count in the ACC standings for either school. This is all about the in-state bragging rights.
After deciding to enter the transfer portal earlier in the offseason, wide receiver L'Christian Smith has found a new home. He won’t be traveling too far either, as the former Ohio State receiver has announced he is transferring to Cincinnati.
Smith announced his decision to join the Bearcats with an image shared on his Instagram account declaring his commitment to Cincinnati.
“Sometimes your path takes a detour but the mission stays the same,” Smith said in a brief statement attached to his Instagram post. “Second chances don’t happen often but when they do you must be ready.”
The former four-star recruit in Ohio State’s Class of 2018 redshirted last season (he appeared in three games to fall under the NCAA’s limit before costing him a year of eligibility) and will still have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2019 season. However, barring any potential waiver approval by the NCAA, Smith will be forced to sit out the 2019 season at Cincinnati before being eligible to play in 2020.
After spending some time in the transfer portal this month, quarterback Jarret Doege has made his decision. Doege announced his decision to transfer to West Virginia for the 2019 season, adding some much-needed depth at the quarterback position for the Mountaineers for new head coach Neal Brown.
“Excited for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to be [a part] of Mountaineer Nation,” Doege said in a message posted on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon.
Doege will add some starting experience to the West Virginia program that is looking to replace Will Grier with a new head coach in charge of the program. Doege, the younger brother of former Texas Tech quarterback Seth Doege, started 17 games for Bowling Green and is coming off a season with 2,660 passing yards and 27 touchdowns as one of the top passers in the MAC. At West Virginia, Doege will likely have to wait until 2020 before getting a chance to play.
Doege will be required to sit out the 2019 season as a transfer player. He will have two years of eligibility at his disposal though, as he has not used a redshirt year since entering college. A junior in 2019, Doege could potentially be at West Virginia for two seasons on the field beginning in 2020.
There is no word about any possible attempt to file a waiver for immediate eligibility.
Around the time reports surfaced that Western Michigan had lost a pair of key pieces to its offensive puzzle, the MAC program confirmed it had added a couple of transfers from the FBS level to bolster a depleted roster.
In a press release this week, WMU announced that Temple transfer defensive back Kareem Ali and Wake Forest transfer wide receiver Cortez Lewis have officially been added to Tim Lester‘s squad. As both players head to Kalamazoo as graduate transfers, they will be eligible to play for the Broncos immediately in 2019.
“Each year we are very selective with regards to recent college graduates that are interested in pursuing a masters degree at WMU while also finishing their playing career,” the head coach said in a statement. “Kareem… and Cortez all fit the profile of what we are looking for — mature young men that we believe will bring experience and maturity to our locker room. We are excited to have them in Kalamazoo and part of the Bronco Family!”
In 35 career games with the Demon Deacons, Lewis totaled 88 catches for 1,158 yards and five touchdowns. Lewis’ best season came way back in 2015 as he totaled 611 yards and four touchdowns on 47 catches as a true freshman.
Thanks in part to injuries, Ali played in just four games during his time with the Owls.