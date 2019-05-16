Bowling Green QB Jarret Doege announces transfer to West Virginia

After spending some time in the transfer portal this month, quarterback Jarret Doege has made his decision. Doege announced his decision to transfer to West Virginia for the 2019 season, adding some much-needed depth at the quarterback position for the Mountaineers for new head coach Neal Brown.

“Excited for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to be [a part] of Mountaineer Nation,” Doege said in a message posted on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon.

Doege will add some starting experience to the West Virginia program that is looking to replace Will Grier with a new head coach in charge of the program. Doege, the younger brother of former Texas Tech quarterback Seth Doege, started 17 games for Bowling Green and is coming off a season with 2,660 passing yards and 27 touchdowns as one of the top passers in the MAC. At West Virginia, Doege will likely have to wait until 2020 before getting a chance to play.

Doege will be required to sit out the 2019 season as a transfer player. He will have two years of eligibility at his disposal though, as he has not used a redshirt year since entering college. A junior in 2019, Doege could potentially be at West Virginia for two seasons on the field beginning in 2020.

Country roads!! Take me home!! Excited for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to be apart of Mountaineer Nation! #HailWV pic.twitter.com/kLKrtUkGDK — Jarret Doege (@DoegeJarret) May 16, 2019

There is no word about any possible attempt to file a waiver for immediate eligibility.

