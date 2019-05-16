Western Michigan officially adds pair of FBS transfers

Around the time reports surfaced that Western Michigan had lost a pair of key pieces to its offensive puzzle, the MAC program confirmed it had added a couple of transfers from the FBS level to bolster a depleted roster.

In a press release this week, WMU announced that Temple transfer defensive back Kareem Ali and Wake Forest transfer wide receiver Cortez Lewis have officially been added to Tim Lester‘s squad. As both players head to Kalamazoo as graduate transfers, they will be eligible to play for the Broncos immediately in 2019.

“Each year we are very selective with regards to recent college graduates that are interested in pursuing a masters degree at WMU while also finishing their playing career,” the head coach said in a statement. “Kareem… and Cortez all fit the profile of what we are looking for — mature young men that we believe will bring experience and maturity to our locker room. We are excited to have them in Kalamazoo and part of the Bronco Family!”

In 35 career games with the Demon Deacons, Lewis totaled 88 catches for 1,158 yards and five touchdowns. Lewis’ best season came way back in 2015 as he totaled 611 yards and four touchdowns on 47 catches as a true freshman.

Thanks in part to injuries, Ali played in just four games during his time with the Owls.