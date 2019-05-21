Florida, Florida State announce four-year extension to rivalry

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, the Sunshine Showdown will continue on into the future.

Both Florida and Florida State confirmed Tuesday that the two universities have reached an agreement on a four-year extension to their annual football rivalry. The new agreement, which begins this fall with a continuation of the series in Gainesville Nov. 30, will run through the 2022 season.

In addition to the 2019 game, the rivalry will be played in The Swamp on Nov. 27, 2021. Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee will play host to games on Nov. 28, 2020, and Nov. 26, 2022.

FSU’s release states that “[t]he Seminoles and Gators are keeping their traditional Thanksgiving weekend slot, having played on the holiday weekend 32 times, including every year since 2005.”

The in-state rivals have met 63 times previously, with the first coming in 1958. While the Gators lead the all-time series 35–26–2, the Seminoles have won seven of the last nine. Included in that run is a four-game winning streak in Gainesville.