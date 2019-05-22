Pitt announces addition of Florida grad transfer LB Kylan Johnson

Here’s a story one doesn’t see everyday. Or hardly ever. A Division III athletic conference is actually kicking out a school for being too good.

Yep.

Being too good has resulted in St. Thomas athletics getting booted from the MIAC after the 2020-21 season, as both confirmed on Wednesday in a surprising bit of news out of Minnesota.

“After extensive membership discussions, the University of St. Thomas will be involuntarily removed from membership in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC). The MIAC Presidents’ Council cites athletic competitive parity in the conference as a primary concern. St. Thomas will begin a multi-year transition immediately and meanwhile is eligible to compete as a full member of the MIAC through the end of spring 2021,” the league said in a statement. “St. Thomas is one of seven founding members of the MIAC and will leave the conference in good standing with a long and appreciated history of academic and athletic success.”

‘Competitive parity’ is the key phrase in the above release and goes to the heart of the matter. St. Thomas has ruled the league in football (among other sports) in recent years and are an impressive 78-10 record with six of the past nine conference titles under head coach Glenn Caruso. The Tommies have also won the MIAC All-Sports Trophy every single season on both the men’s and women’s sides since 2008, which speaks to their overall dominance of the conference across the board. St. Thomas is also the biggest school in terms of enrollment in the league as well and that size advantage is reportedly another factor in the Tommies having to find a new home.

Based on the school’s statement, they seemed to be handling the disappointing news as best they can but will no doubt be scrambling to find a new home in short order. If there is any silver lining from all this, St. Thomas did expressly say they would try to continue to play fellow MIAC rival St. John’s in football (in one of the great D3 rivalries on the gridiron) for as long as they can.

While it feels like such an action could never be undertaken at the FBS level at this point, the MIAC’s actions have to at least plant the seeds of exploration in doing the same by at least one or two SEC and ACC schools who have to play Alabama or Clemson every season. Well, at least it could with a few rival fans after seeing this puzzling news emerge out of the lower levels of NCAA athletics.