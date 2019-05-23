Texas approves two-year contract extension for Tom Herman

With Texas being back (?), the football program’s sideline boss is being rewarded for getting the Longhorns there.
Amidst speculation that surfaced earlier this month, the university confirmed Thursday that a two-year contract extension for Tom Herman has been approved. The head coach is now signed through the 2023 season, the same season, incidentally, a home-and-home with Alabama will finish up.
According to the Associated Press, the two-year extension is worth a total of $13.25 million. This past year, Herman’s $5.5 million in compensation was ninth nationally and tops among all Big 12 coaches.
“I’m so grateful for President [Greg] Fenves, [athletic director] Chris Del Conte and the UT Board of Regents, and for all the support they provide me, my family and our football program,” Herman said in a statement. “I truly love being the head football coach at Texas. I’m enjoying every minute of it, am so fortunate to have a tremendous staff, and the players in our program are just awesome to work with.
“We’ve done some good things, but have so much more we are preparing to accomplish. I’m excited for the future.”
After a 7-6 first season in Austin, Herman guided UT to a 10-4 record in 2018, which included a Sugar Bowl win over fifth-ranked Georgia. The 10 wins marked the first time the Longhorns hit double-digits since going 13-1 in 2009 under Mack Brown.