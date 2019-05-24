Getty Images

Kelvin Joseph isn’t transferring from LSU… or is he?

By John TaylorMay 24, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
Well, this is quite the conflicting kerfuffle playing out on the bayou this week.

Monday, it was reported that Kelvin Joseph had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the first step in what would be a move on from LSU.  Later that same day, however, Joseph’s father definitively declared a move away from the Tigers wasn’t in the cards for his son.

“He’s staying,” Kelvin Joseph Sr. very publicly stated. “He’s not going anywhere.”

On Twitter the next day later, though, the younger Joseph took to Twitter to claim that the report based on his dad’s own words was inaccurate.

In a report from earlier this week, 247Sports.com wrote that “Joseph made the decision without speaking to his father or Ed Orgeron, who is in California on vacation.”

An LSU official declined to discuss Joseph’s status with the football program moving forward.  For what it’s worth, Joseph’s name is still listed in the portal, and has been since Monday.

Joseph was a four-star member of LSU’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 safety in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Louisiana; and the No. 42 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only one signee in the Tigers’ class that year, five-star wide receiver Terrace Marshall, was rated higher than Joseph.

As a true freshman, Joseph played in five games last fall.

Michigan State adds Western Michigan’s leading receiver

By John TaylorMay 24, 2019, 7:37 AM EDT
Jayden Reed may have opted to leave one of the directional MAC schools, but, as it turns out, he probably won’t be leaving the state.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Reed announced that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Michigan State.  The pronouncement comes a little over a week after the wide receiver used the same social media delivery service to confirm that he would be transferring from Western Michigan.

Barring the unexpected, Reed would have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. The wide receiver would then have three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.

The addition could prove to be a significant one for the Spartans as Reed led the Broncos last season in receptions (56), receiving yards (797) and receiving touchdowns (eight) as a true freshman.

Texas A&M confirms hiring of Ole Miss AD Ross Bjork

By John TaylorMay 23, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT
UPDATED 11:30 p.m. ET: Texas A&M has officially confirmed that it has become the latest SEC West school to poach its new athletic director from a divisional rival, with Ross Bjork leaving Oxford for College Station.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ross Bjork to Aggieland,” said Texas A&M president Michael K. Young in a statement. “His outstanding reputation as a leader will be vital to the continued trajectory of our athletics program. His appreciation for higher education is evident in achieving the highest GPA and graduation rates on record during his tenure at Ole Miss. We look forward to formally introducing Ross in the coming days and also to welcoming his wife, Sonya, and sons, Paxton and Payton, to one of the most hospitable communities on earth. I also want to thank Coach R.C. Slocum, cherished by all Aggies, for stepping in during this time to lead the department. I look forward to continuing to work with him.”

Bjork, who spent the past seven years at Ole Miss, will be formally introduced June 3; he’ll officially take over as athletic director July 8.

It appears the SEC West is hellbent on keeping it in the divisional family.

In mid-April, it was confirmed that Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward had been named to the same post at West rival LSU.  Late Thursday night, it’s being reported by the Dallas Morning News that Woodward will be replaced at A&M by… the current athletic director at West rival Ole Miss, Ross Bjork.

An official announcement from A&M is expected at some point Friday.

The 46-year-old Bjork, who played his college football at Emporia State, has spent the past seven years as the AD at Ole Miss.  Prior to that, he held the same title at Western Kentucky for three years.

Most noteworthy during his time in Oxford was the resurgence of the football program under Hugh Freeze followed by the stain of NCAA scandal, although Bjork’s reputation remained relatively unscathed as the university dealt with the off-field woes.

North Texas approves new deal for head coach Seth Littrell

By Bryan FischerMay 23, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
Staying put at North Texas has resulted in yet another lucrative contract extension for head coach Seth Littrell.

As the Denton Record-Chronicle reports on Thursday, the school’s board of regents have approved an amended contract extension for the 40-year-old that should be finalized over the coming weeks.

The deal is Littrell’s third extension in as many seasons, which speaks to both his name coming up in the coaching carousel as well as the job he’s done in Denton since taking over in 2016. Despite taking over a one-win team at the time, the former Oklahoma fullback has gone 23–17 overall in three campaigns with a trio of bowl appearances while turning the Mean Green into a consistent CUSA contender.

Littrell has been linked with a number of openings at other jobs the past few cycles as a result, most recently with Kansas State and Texas Tech.

UNT athletic director Wren Baker told the Record-Chronicle that the head coach’s salary and his assistant’s salary pool will grow by roughly $500,000, further cementing the Air Raid specialist as CUSA’s highest paid coach.

USA Today reported Littrell made some $1.425 million last season.

NIU schedules trip to Notre Dame for 2024, Kentucky in 2022

By Bryan FischerMay 23, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT
MACtion is about to wake up some echoes and tee off against some SEC speed in the near future.

Northern Illinois announced on Thursday that the school has added two big non-conference games to their future schedule, playing Kentucky in Lexington on Sept. 24, 2022 and Notre Dame in South Bend on Sept. 7, 2024.

“The CFP has given us the road map. They have sent the message that they want the entire body of work and it really does matter who you play and who you schedule,” Huskies AD Sean Frazier said a Q&A announcing the moves. “Making sure that we play the likes of Notre Dame, Kentucky, etc. so that, at the end of the year, we’re in those conversations for a January 1 or an Access Bowl bid. I think to get there you must schedule strategically not just for year 2019 but for year 2025.”

Now that they’re firmly on the schedule, the contests against both the Irish and Wildcats will be their first ever meeting with NIU on the football field.

The Huskies also announced a slate of lower profile games to fill out their future schedules as well. The program added a home-and-home with UMass for 2024 (Oct. 5, in DeKalb) and 2025 (Sept. 27, in Amherst) and a slate of FCS opponents for 2020 (Rhode Island), 2021 (Maine), 2022 (Eastern Illinois), 2023 (Southern Illinois) and 2026 (Illinois State).