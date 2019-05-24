Kelvin Joseph isn’t transferring from LSU… or is he?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, this is quite the conflicting kerfuffle playing out on the bayou this week.

Monday, it was reported that Kelvin Joseph had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the first step in what would be a move on from LSU. Later that same day, however, Joseph’s father definitively declared a move away from the Tigers wasn’t in the cards for his son.

“He’s staying,” Kelvin Joseph Sr. very publicly stated. “He’s not going anywhere.”

On Twitter the next day later, though, the younger Joseph took to Twitter to claim that the report based on his dad’s own words was inaccurate.

This not true 😤 https://t.co/UUJVAf2eaB — Kelvin Joseph || (@bossmanfat1) May 22, 2019

In a report from earlier this week, 247Sports.com wrote that “Joseph made the decision without speaking to his father or Ed Orgeron, who is in California on vacation.”

An LSU official declined to discuss Joseph’s status with the football program moving forward. For what it’s worth, Joseph’s name is still listed in the portal, and has been since Monday.

Joseph was a four-star member of LSU’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 5 safety in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Louisiana; and the No. 42 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one signee in the Tigers’ class that year, five-star wide receiver Terrace Marshall, was rated higher than Joseph.

As a true freshman, Joseph played in five games last fall.