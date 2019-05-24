Michigan’s Ron Johnson latest to leap into the portal

For the fifth time this offseason, Michigan has seen one of its football players dip his toes into the portal.
The latest to do so is Ron Johnson, with Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network the first to report on the defensive lineman’s inclusion in the NCAA transfer database. As a reminder, Johnson, or any other player for that matter, can pull his name from the portal and remain at the school.
Conversely, the university can also strip the player of his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database.
Johnson was a four-star 2016 signee, rated as the No. 8 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. Only one defensive lineman in U-M’s class that year, five-star tackle Rashan Gary, was rated higher than Johnson.
Despite that recruiting pedigree, Johnson played in just one game during his time with the Wolverines.
As Johnson received his degree from U-M this month, he would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school this fall. He also heads to the transfer market armed with two seasons worth of eligibility.
In addition to Johnson, defensive lineman Reuben Jones (HERE), cornerback Myles Sims (HERE), cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (HERE) and offensive lineman Nolan Ulizio (HERE) have all left Ann Arbor this offseason. Sims, St-Juste and Ulizio have since found new homes at Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Pitt, respectively.
Rocky Long already knew that he’d be forced to replace his top two receivers, yardage-wise, entering the 2019 offseason. Now, the San Diego State head coach has seen that number bumped up to three.
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tim Wilson Jr. has been forced to retire because of a lingering and persistent foot injury. The redshirt junior wide receiver underwent surgery earlier this offseason — it forced him to the sidelines for the whole of spring practice — but it wasn’t enough to keep him from having to take a medical retirement.
“He won’t be on the team anymore because his injuries will prevent him from continuing with us,” Long said according to the Union-Tribune. “He stays on scholarship for, I think he has two more years to graduate, as long as he keeps his grades up and all those sorts of things.
“But he can’t play because he never got over his injury.”
This past season, Wilson’s 362 yards receiving were third on the Aztecs, while his 19.1 yards per catch were good for second on the team. His three receiving touchdowns were tied for tops on the squad.
And you thought your team had it bad when it comes to offseason personnel movement.
Dominique Harrison became the latest Arizona State Sun Devils to signal a move from the Pac-12 program, with the cornerback announcing on Twitter that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. “I am thankful for everything Arizona State has provided for me and the memories I made along the way,” Harrison wrote.
As a graduate transfer, the defensive back would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school.
Harrison, who came to the desert from the junior college ranks, appeared in five games during his time with the Sun Devils.
The departure of Harrison continues a significant reshaping of Herm Edwards‘ ASU roster. From the Arizona Republic:
While ASU’s 15 names to hit the transfer portal may seem like a lot, it isn’t an extraordinarily high number. UCLA had 16 depart while Oregon State has 14, Arizona 13 and USC 11.
Richard Yeargin will be back on an ACC football field this fall, albeit at a different school.
In late April of this year, it was confirmed that Yeargin had signaled his intent to transfer from Clemson by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. Less than a month later, it’s now being reported that the defensive end will finish his collegiate playing career at Boston College.
Thus far, BC has declined to confirm Yeargin’s addition to the roster.
As a graduate transfer, Yeargin will be eligible to play immediately for the Eagles in 2018.
Yeargin injured his neck in a serious car accident in the summer leading up to the 2017 season and didn’t play that year or the next. Instead, he transitioned into a role as a student assistant coach with the Tigers football program. Last year, he was granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.
A four-star 2014 signee, Yeargin took a redshirt as a true freshman. He played in 22 games prior to the car accident, including a dozen in the Tigers’ run to the 2016 national championship.
(Tip O’ the Cap: bcinterruption.com)
That whole commitment-issue-plaguing-society thing has reared its wishy-washy head yet again, eh coach?
Earlier this offseason, after deciding to transfer from USC, Randal Grimes committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Minnesota. On Instagram Thursday night, however, Grimes wrote that while he appreciated the opportunity presented to him by P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota football program, “it was in God’s plan for me to see another path” that will lead him to UNLV.
“I am signed and committed to my hometown, THE UNLV REBELS,” the Las Vegas native confirmed.
Grimes was a three-star recruit member of the Trojans’ Class of 2017, rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Nevada. He caught two passes for 17 yards his true freshman season, then didn’t record a reception this past year.
It’s expected UNLV will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility for the wide receiver.