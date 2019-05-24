Michigan’s Ron Johnson latest to leap into the portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the fifth time this offseason, Michigan has seen one of its football players dip his toes into the portal.

The latest to do so is Ron Johnson, with Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network the first to report on the defensive lineman’s inclusion in the NCAA transfer database. As a reminder, Johnson, or any other player for that matter, can pull his name from the portal and remain at the school.

Conversely, the university can also strip the player of his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database.

Michigan DL Ron Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) May 24, 2019

Johnson was a four-star 2016 signee, rated as the No. 8 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. Only one defensive lineman in U-M’s class that year, five-star tackle Rashan Gary, was rated higher than Johnson.

Despite that recruiting pedigree, Johnson played in just one game during his time with the Wolverines.

As Johnson received his degree from U-M this month, he would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school this fall. He also heads to the transfer market armed with two seasons worth of eligibility.

In addition to Johnson, defensive lineman Reuben Jones (HERE), cornerback Myles Sims (HERE), cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (HERE) and offensive lineman Nolan Ulizio (HERE) have all left Ann Arbor this offseason. Sims, St-Juste and Ulizio have since found new homes at Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Pitt, respectively.