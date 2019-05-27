This Memorial Day, take time to remember

(Reprinted and reposted with permission for a tenth straight year from, well, me.)
You have to admit that, despite the ongoing partisan slap-fights and political in-fighting and every other really crappy thing going on, we have a pretty damn good life, living in these United States of America. It’s a far-from-perfect country, but, dammit, it’s ours. Ours because our own have and will continue to shed their blood in the ultimate sacrifice. Gave and will continue to give their lives, their hopes, their dreams so that we — and our children and our children’s children and their children — may live and realize ours and theirs.
As you go about your day today, doing whatever it is that you do on Memorial Day, take a second or two or sixty — or more — to reflect on what exactly this day is all about.
Please. Just take a moment. Take a moment to God bless those who have given so much.
God bless those who have paid the ultimate price for the freedom we enjoy day-in and day-out.
God bless those hundreds of thousands of millions who’ve lost fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters in the ultimate sacrifice paid forward to every single one of us, for our freedoms.
And thank you — thank you, thank you, thank you with every fiber of my being — to those who continue serving this country and keep this great nation safe.
And, again, God bless families torn apart and made lesser by the heartbreaking losses, hellish and unthinkable holes in the soul that allow us to do whatever the hell it is we want to on this day and every other day of the year…
What a long, strange trip it has been for Texas Longhorns wide receiver Bru McCoy. Just months after being released from his National Letter of Intent at USC so he could transfer to Texas, McCoy could potentially be on the move once more. And USC may be back in play.
According to a report from USC reporter Chris Trevino of 247 Sports, McCoy is exploring his transfer options, with the intent of heading back to the Trojans. That is certainly coming full cycle on the recruiting process, and this would certainly be one of the most bizarre recruiting stories told in recent history around college football.
At this point, there is no official confirmation that McCoy is in the transfer portal or that he is back on his way to USC. If McCoy is indeed about to go back through the transfer process, technically, any school could be on the radar for his commitment.
McCoy enrolled at USC after signing on as an early signing day commitment to the Trojans in December. But after USC lost short-time offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to a head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, McCoy re-evaluated his decision and ultimately decided to pack his bags and leave USC for the Longhorns in Texas. USC released McCoy from his NLI on January 25, with reports surfacing mere hours later he had signed a financial aid agreement with Texas.
Although McCoy transferred, it was expected he would eventually be among the many players being granted immediate eligibility to play as early as this fall instead of having to sit out a full season before being allowed to step on the field. That should still remain the expectation if McCoy ends up back where he started, but we’ll just have to wait and see how this all plays out before being able to know for sure. At this stage of the game, anything could potentially be in play. Heck, there is still time for McCoy to transfer to USC and back to Texas before the first game of the season.
All joking aside, this is another reminder that incoming freshmen are still 18-year olds that may not have everything quite figured out. As long as McCoy ends up at a place he feels most comfortable in the end, this long drawn-out process may prove to be worth it in the grand scheme of things. And if he does end up at USC, head coach Clay Helton will get a nice boost of positive news in what has been a rather turbulent offseason.
Will USC’s loss end up being USC’s gain? That would certainly be something.
In the NFL, you’ll often see teams sign a player who was just cut off another team the week or two before they wind up playing that opponent. We could sort of have a college football version of that scenario in the case of wide receiver Dillon Spalding.
The former West Virginia redshirt freshman announced on Twitter that he had committed to James Madison and would be transferring to join the team in 2019. The team’s opponent in Week 1? None other than the Mountaineers in Morgantown.
Of course any knowledge Spalding might bring with him is limited given that both JMU and WVU have new coaching staffs in place this year. The former three-star recruit is moving a little closer to his Lorton, Va. hometown and will have all four years of eligibility remaining between redshirting last season due to an injury and the drop down to the FCS level.
The Dukes have added a solid amount of FBS talent recently for new coach Curt Cignetti. In addition to Spalding, former Penn State wide receiver Brandon Polk joined the program this offseason and both will catch passes from ex-Pitt QB Ben DiNucci.
Arizona posted a disappointing 5-7 campaign in Kevin Sumlin’s first season in Tucson but Arizona fans still came out and enjoyed themselves thanks, in part, to the school allowing beer and alcohol sales for the first time.
As the Arizona Daily Star reports, attendance for the Wildcats home football games actually ticked up last year an average of 2,804 people while incidents of ejections at the stadium did the same — though were below historic averages.
“We’ve been very pleased with the rollout across the board in Arizona Stadium and McKale,” athletic director Dave Heeke said. “This was really focused around a number of things that we’ve done in the area of fan amenities and food service, and beverage selection was a key component.”
Some 43 people were kicked out of seven home games at UA, which is double the 21 from 2017 but well below the numbers the school reported for seasons when they played in-state rival Arizona State. It seems that Territorial Cup contest was the biggest indicator of above-average ejections in a year though game-by-game data was not given.
“I really haven’t noticed an increase in any type of criminal behavior due to beer and wine sales,” UAPD spokesman Sgt. Sean Shields told the paper. “Obviously from year to year the ejections and different numbers change and they fluctuate, but it’s very hard to pinpoint the reason why those happen.”
The amount of revenue generated by beer and alcohol sales wasn’t detailed by the school but Heeke noted it covered the additional costs on game days and the profit overall wasn’t hugely significant. Still, it seems the atmosphere at Arizona Stadium was still enough to lure fans into their seats despite plenty of late starts and a football team that was largely up-and-down in 2018.
Not many people can say they worked for the very different styles of head coaches Lane Kiffin and Les Miles back-to-back but Tony Pecoraro certainly can.
The recently let go Florida Atlantic defensive coordinator has apparently landed a new gig in Lawrence as a senior defensive analyst, primarily serving under Jayhawks DC D.J. Eliott.
Pecoraro took over the Owls defense in 2018 after spending the previous two seasons running things on that side of the ball for Southern Miss. Things didn’t quite work out in Boca however as FAU couldn’t get off the field like they did in Kiffin’s first year and allowed 31.8 points per game.
The veteran coordinator, who has Power Five assistant experience from a stint at Florida State, was replaced at FAU by longtime Oklahoma State DC Glenn Spencer back in December.