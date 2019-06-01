Georgia LB Jaden Hunter transferring to Western Kentucky

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Georgia linebacker Jaden Hunter is transferring to Western Kentucky, he announced on Friday.

A linebacker — who oddly and entertainingly donned the No. 88 — from Atlanta, Hunter signed with Georgia in 2017 and appeared in four games without recording a statistic. He saw action against Appalachian State and Missouri as a true freshman, and versus Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee as a sophomore. The new redshirt rule would have allowed Hunter to play 2019 as a redshirt sophomore had he returned to Athens.

Unfortunately, the biggest mark Hunter made in a Bulldog came in March, when he was arrested. His charges were extremely minor, to the point where you wonder why the arresting officer even bothered — driving with a suspended or revoked license, and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited area.

But the arrests came at a poor time for Georgia; he was the second of six Bulldogs arrested in the month of March or early April.

In what may or may not have been related news, Hunter announced he was leaving Georgia in late April.