Arkansas, Memphis schedule 2-for-1 series

They’ve done it without the approval of UCF AD Danny White, but Memphis has scheduled a 2-for-1 series with Arkansas, announced on Monday.

Memphis will host the first game, on Sept. 20, 2025, while making return trips to Fayetteville on Sept. 19, 2026 and Sept. 9, 2028. The Razorbacks and Tigers have met five times previously, but none in Fayetteville; the Hogs’ two home games were played in Little Rock. All five previous games occurred over a 6-year stretch from 1992-98; Memphis won the first three, while Arkansas took the most recent two.

“I am excited for our fans throughout Arkansas and extending into Memphis that this series has come to fruition,” Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. “Based on the proximity of the two institutions and their respective fan bases, I believe these games will generate tremendous interest. I want to thank Allie Prescott for his efforts and diligence to finalize the agreement that Tom Bowen and I began discussing a few months ago.”

The schools are located roughly four and a half hours apart, a 320-mile drive down Interstates 40 and 49.

“We are all aware that our fans have asked for more of these types of games on our football schedule,” Memphis interim AD Allie Prescott said. “It’s important for us to find ways to keep our fan base energized about the future of our program under Coach Norvell’s leadership, and this is a great step in that direction. We’re excited to resume this series with a Mid-South foe and look forward to starting the rematch here in the Liberty Bowl in 2025.”

Arkansas has only one game already scheduled in 2025-26 and ’28–Notre Dame’s first trip to Fayetteville, on Oct. 4, 2025. Memphis has two road trips slated for 2025: to Georgia State on Sept. 6, and to Troy a week after that.