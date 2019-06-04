UConn losing QB Marvin Washington to transfer

Another hour, another UConn football player is on the move.

In a post earlier this afternoon, we noted that wide receiver Keyion Dixon had decided to transfer from UConn. On social media Monday, one of Dixon’s teammates, quarterback Marvin Washington, confirmed that he too has decided to transfer from the Huskies and will be “officially moving on to better things.”

Washington’s public declaration comes a few days after UConn confirmed the addition of Micah Lemon, a graduate transfer quarterback from North Carolina State.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2017, Washington appeared in three games this past season. In that limited action, the Orlando native completed nine-of-24 passes for 147 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions while also rushing for 21 yards on 10 carries.

With Washington out of the picture, the Huskies’ quarterback competition will consist of Lemon, Div. II transfer Mike Beaudry and redshirt freshman Steven Krajewski. All three will compete for the starting job for a Huskies squad that was 111th last season in passing efficiency (117.2) and 108th in passing yards per game (178.9) this past season while they were tied for eighth in the country with 17 interceptions (Rutgers’ 22 were the most for any of the 130 FBS programs).