Miami adds late 2019 offensive line help with junior college commitment

When we talk about roster changes during the summer, chances are high we’re referencing the NCAA Transfer Portal nowadays. That isn’t the case at Miami however as the Hurricanes scored some offensive line help on Friday in the form of a pledge from of JUCO pledge Ousman Traore.

247Sports confirmed the news with Traore, who should have three seasons of eligibility in Coral Gables after arriving at the end of the month from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

The 6-foot-4, 337-pounder is expected to compete along the interior of the line at guard with D.J. Scaife, Cleveland Reed and Zalon’tae Hillery when he arrives. Traore started 11 games as a true freshman last season and earned all-conference honors at Hutchinson.

The sophomore originally hails from the Atlanta area and also held an offer from LSU.

Miami opens the 2019 season against in-state rival Florida up in Orlando on August 24.