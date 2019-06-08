Oklahoma State WR Tracin Wallace retires from football

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tough news out of Stillwater this week as one Oklahoma State player is calling it quits between the lines.

Tracin Wallace, set to be a redshirt junior and twin brother of Cowboys All-American Tylan Wallace, confirmed reports that he would be medically retiring from football after suffering his third ACL tear last fall and undergoing a fourth surgery on his knees.

Wallace joined the Cowboys originally as a quarterback but later joined his brother as a wideout for the team. The injury history certainly put a damper on his career and prematurely ended his 2018 campaign after recording just one reception for one yard at OSU.

If there is a silver lining, it’s that Wallace will stick around as part of the team — likely in some fashion as a student coach or similar role.

Oklahoma State opens their 2019 season at Oregon State on Aug. 30.