Florida State, Oklahoma in play for Colorado transfer Ronnie Blackmon

By John TaylorJun 11, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
A pair of Power Five programs could potentially benefit from one of the latest additions to the portal — or it could be one of two Group of Five schools on the receiving end of a late offseason roster addition.

According to the Toledo Blade, Ronnie Blackmon has taken the first step in leaving Colorado by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Per the Blade, Florida State and Oklahoma are potential landing spots for the cornerback, as are Toledo and UCF.

Perhaps most noteworthy is that, per the newspaper, Blackmon has retained the services noted “Attorney to the Transfer Stars” Tom Mars, meaning the defensive back will pursue a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility. At this point, it’s not clear as to on what basis the waiver appeal will be filed.

If the appeal is successful and a waiver is granted, Blackmon would have two years of eligibility he could begin to use in 2019 regardless of which FBS program for which he ultimately opts.

Blackmon, a three-star prospect coming out of high school in 2016, led the Pac-12 in punt return yards this past season with 262. That number was also tied for eighth in the country, while his 8.7 yards per return was fourth in the conference and 23rd nationally.

According to 247Sports.com, Blackmon is the seventh scholarship player to leave the Buffaloes since Mel Tucker took over in Boulder. Only two of those departures — defensive lineman Israel Antwine (HERE) and safety Hasaan Hypolite (HERE) — were expected to be significant contributors in Tucker’s first season as head coach.

South Carolina lands Maryland grad transfer Matt Oliveira

By John TaylorJun 11, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
For the second time today, we take time to note of a Power Five-to-Power Five transfer.

The winner in this latest P5 exchange is South Carolina, with Matt Oliveira confirming on Twitter that he has decided to finish out his collegiate playing career with the Gamecocks. The non-winner in this instance is Maryland, which is where Oliveira had spent the past four years.

Oliveira will head to Columbia as a graduate of the University of Maryland, which means he’ll be eligible to play for the ‘Cocks in 2019. This coming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Oliveira spent the past three seasons as the Terrapins’ starting longsnapper. In fact, he heads into the 2019 campaign with a streak of 36 straight starts that dates back to the second game of his redshirt freshman season in 2016.

Aaron Rodgers makes seven-figure donation to Cal

By John TaylorJun 11, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
When Cal fired Jeff Tedford as its head football coach in November of 2012, former Golden Bears quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t very pleased with the move.  At all.

It’s a terrible decision, terrible decision. And I think it’s disrespectful, too,” the Green Bay Packers great said at the time, adding, “it’s just a shame.”

Nearly seven years later, Rodgers has made his peace with the decision to can Tedford, so much so that Cal announced Monday that the quarterback has made a seven-figure donation to his alma mater.  Per the school’s release, the gift “will be used to renovate the football locker room and create the Aaron Rodgers Football Scholarship.”

Below is a statement from Rodgers on the donation:

I’m pleased and proud to make this gift to support Cal football. My years at Cal were among the best years of my life. My time in Berkeley created lasting, unforgettable memories. Coach [Justin] Wilcox was on the coaching staff when I was a Bear, and I am excited about the team’s direction with Justin pointing the way. He is a tremendous football coach and an even better role model for his players. I hope that my contribution can help him move this program forward.

Rodgers played quarterback for the Bears from in 2003 and 2004 after transferring in from a California junior college, leading the Bears to a 10-2 record during his last year with the program.  Tedford was Rodgers’ head coach during both of his seasons with the Pac-12 school.

Illinois a possibility for another USC transfer

By John TaylorJun 11, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT
Illinois has already missed out on one transfer from USC — after thinking they had landed him — but are still in play for another.

Last week, 247Sports.com reported, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe took an official visit to the Illini campus.  In late January, Imatorbhebhe had taken to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from the Trojans.

As Imatorbhebhe has already graduated from USC, the receiver would be eligible to play in 2019 at any FBS school to which he transfers.

Imatorbhebhe was a four-star 2016 signee who had two catches for 11 yards as a redshirt freshman.  This past season, an ankle injury helped keep him sidelined for the entire 2018 season.

We would be remiss if we didn’t note that, already this offseason, three wide receivers have reneged on their signed (in two cases) commitments to the Illini to either return to their previous school or sign with another.

Kai Locksley reportedly said he ‘had handgun with full magazine and would empty it’

By John TaylorJun 11, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
Some disturbing details have emerged in the arrest of a prominent member of UTEP’s football program.

Reports surfaced this past weekend that Kai Locksley had been arrested on multiple charges, including unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, terroristic threat and driving while intoxicated.  It was subsequently confirmed that the Miners had indefinitely suspended their projected starter at quarterback.

Monday, the NBC affiliate in El Paso shed some additional light on the situation:

A complaint affidavit from the El Paso County Constable Precinct 4, said that Locksley allegedly shouted at a group of people that he “had a handgun with a full magazine and would empty it on the individuals.”

Locksley was also cursing at the individuals during the exchange before getting into a white Ford Fusion and putting his car in reverse. The arresting deputy saw the car in motion and conducted a felony stop, the affidavit said.

Locksley told the deputy that the gun, a Smith and Wesson SD40 with a full magazine, was at his side, and he was placed under arrest. The deputy found the gun between the driver seat and center console.

The same television station reported that Locksley’s teammate and UTEP defensive lineman Tiano Tialavea was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct (fighting or pushing) and public intoxication stemming from the same incident.

“While the severity of the charges is concerning, it would not be appropriate to determine a course of action until we have all the facts,” head coach Dana Dimel said in a statement confirming Locksley’s suspension.  At this point, Tialavea has not yet suffered the same suspension fate.

This past season, Locksley started eight of the nine games in which he played for the Miners.  In those appearances, the former Texas Longhorn passed for 937 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 340 yards and another six touchdowns on the ground.

Thanks to nine interceptions and just a 49.1 completion percentage in 169 attempts, Locksley’s 90.9 quarterback rating was 125th out of 126 qualified quarterbacks in 2018.

Kai Locksley is the son of first-year Maryland head coach Mike Locksley.  In September of 2017, Kai’s older brother and Mike’s middle son Meiko Locksley was shot and killed at the age of 25.