Florida State, Oklahoma in play for Colorado transfer Ronnie Blackmon

A pair of Power Five programs could potentially benefit from one of the latest additions to the portal — or it could be one of two Group of Five schools on the receiving end of a late offseason roster addition.

According to the Toledo Blade, Ronnie Blackmon has taken the first step in leaving Colorado by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Per the Blade, Florida State and Oklahoma are potential landing spots for the cornerback, as are Toledo and UCF.

Perhaps most noteworthy is that, per the newspaper, Blackmon has retained the services noted “Attorney to the Transfer Stars” Tom Mars, meaning the defensive back will pursue a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility. At this point, it’s not clear as to on what basis the waiver appeal will be filed.

If the appeal is successful and a waiver is granted, Blackmon would have two years of eligibility he could begin to use in 2019 regardless of which FBS program for which he ultimately opts.

Blackmon, a three-star prospect coming out of high school in 2016, led the Pac-12 in punt return yards this past season with 262. That number was also tied for eighth in the country, while his 8.7 yards per return was fourth in the conference and 23rd nationally.

According to 247Sports.com, Blackmon is the seventh scholarship player to leave the Buffaloes since Mel Tucker took over in Boulder. Only two of those departures — defensive lineman Israel Antwine (HERE) and safety Hasaan Hypolite (HERE) — were expected to be significant contributors in Tucker’s first season as head coach.