Suites for UNLV games at new Las Vegas Raiders’ stadium going for as much as $40,000

If you want some of the best seats in the house for UNLV football in the near future, you better hope you double as a high roller in one of the city’s many casinos too. The Rebels announced their “premium seating” prices on Wednesday for their new home at the Las Vegas Raiders stadium and there is indeed a premium being put on many sections with the move to the new digs.

Want a suite? That will run you from $22,000 to a whopping $40,000 per season for anywhere between six and seven home games. Not quite that flashy? Well, VIP Club Seats will still need you to pony up between $2,000 to $2,500 per ticket per season.

“The goal during our Las Vegas Stadium transition planning is to provide our entire community access to what will be one of the world’s preeminent sports venues,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois in a release. “The launch of our Faithful Fan Pricing initiative showed our commitment to offering an affordable option for fans to enjoy Rebel football. For those interested in premium seating, these prices allow individuals and businesses to share some of the most incredible VIP amenities in all of college football with their families and guests. We are proud to offer an array of options that will provide a memorable experience for all fans in UNLV’s new home opening in 2020.”

Suites at least include the ability to bring in 16 or 22 people and include general a la carte service, while you can become a booster of the program in order to upgrade to “all-inclusive service.” This is Vegas after all, so no surprise there. The VIP Club Seats seem like a little better bang for the buck at least as they come with access to a new “Field Club” and include an open bar/buffet. Parking is naturally included in both options.

The new stadium is currently under construction and remains on track to open in time for the 2020 season. The Rebels open their last campaign at Sam Boyd Stadium against FCS Southern Utah on August 31. The following season does kick off with some appetizing matchups at least, including non-conference home games against Cal, Louisiana Tech and Arizona State plus Mountain West rivals Fresno State and Nevada coming to the strip.

Given the current state of the team however, ponying up $40,000 to watch UNLV football seems like a case where once again, the house always wins.