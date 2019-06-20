Three-star 2019 Michigan State signee signs MLB contract

Michigan State has become the latest FBS program to lose a player, albeit not through what’s become the standard portal exit.
In December of last year, Jase Bowen signed on as a member of MSU’s 2019 recruiting class and had intended to play both football and baseball for the Spartans. Earlier this month, however, Brown was selected with the 334th overall pick (11th round) by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Major League Baseball draft.
On his Twitter account Wednesday evening, Bowen, a shortstop in the stick-and-ball sport, indicated that he has signed with the MLB club and will be, at least for now, eschewing a collegiate football career.
“Michigan State will always hold a special place in my heart, but today a childhood dream of mine came true,” Bowen wrote as he shared photos of himself signing his professional baseball contract.
Coming out of high school in Toledo, Bowen, who had been committed to play baseball at Notre Dame before interest in him as a football prospect ratcheted up, was a three-star recruit who was rated as the No. 25 football player at any position in the state of Ohio. Bowen was the lowest-rated of the three receivers MSU added in the most recent signing cycle.
It should be noted that, should Bowen’s MLB career not play out in the manner in which he hopes, he could always return to the collegiate level and play football, at either MSU or elsewhere.
The original home of ‘Row the Boat’ looks like it is indeed home to some, uh… boats.
Heavy rains throughout Michigan have been causing havoc for many people and businesses but one area that got hit particularly hard was Kalamazoo. While flooding has taken place throughout town, one of the landmarks of the area, Western Michigan’s Waldo Stadium, seemed to receive an extra dose of the wet stuff and wound up turning into a small lake as a result.
Personally the photos make the stadium out to be more of a melted hockey rink given its shape but the images don’t really do the amount of water justice given the size of a football field somewhere under all that:
WWMT 3 in Kalamazoo says that the school is already starting to pump out the water, which combined with the natural drying process will likely take a few days before one can actually start to use the field again.
This isn’t the first time Waldo Stadium has been soaked to the brim either. Back in 2017, a Week 7 game against MAC foe Akron was pushed to Sunday as a result of rain that partially flooded the field.
This time around it seems like there was a bit more volume to fill things up but luckily for the Broncos, there’s still over two months to until the season kicks off Monmouth on August 31.
A key cog in UTEP’s running game the season before last, Joshua Fields has decided to move on from the Miners after he was a less than a key cog the following year.
According to reports coming out of El Paso, Fields will transfer from the Conference USA school and continue his collegiate playing career at Georgia Southern. It’s expected that the running back, who will be a true junior this fall, will seek a waiver that would afford him immediate eligibility.
It’s unclear what specifics the El Paso native will cite in his appeal to the NCAA.
In 2017, Fields’ 362 yards rushing (on 89 carries) were tops on the team. According to the school, Fields was the first true freshman to lead the team in rushing since 2013.
This past season, however, Fields’ production dipped to 57 yards on 31 attempts, which works out to just 1.8 yards per carry. That yards-per-attempt figure was the lowest among all FBS running backs with at least 30 carries last year.
As one of five wide receivers signed as part of Western Kentucky’s 2019 recruiting class, Manny Allen was a breakout star during the Hilltoppers’ spring game earlier this offseason. Now, it appears the receiver is seriously considering plying his football wares elsewhere.
According to 247Sports.com, Allen’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database, a move that allows other football programs to contact the player without receiving permission from WKU. Allen, of course, could also pull his name from the portal and remain with the Hilltoppers.
Conversely, the university can pull Allen’s scholarship during the semester in which he entered the portal.
Allen was a three-star member of WKU’s most recent recruiting class who put pen to paper during the December early signing period, which allowed him to participate in spring practice with his new teammates. Prior to signing with WKU, Allen, who at one point was rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, had committed to Louisville (August of 2017), Nebraska (April of 2017) and USC (January of 2017).
A native of California, Allen was the highest-rated of the five receivers signed by the Hilltoppers this cycle.
During WKU’s spring game, Allen was on the receiving end of a pair of touchdown passes.
Whether Southern Miss has a very key cog in its passing attack remains, at least for now, very much undecided.
In late January, it was reported that Quez Watkins had been forced to withdraw from Southern Miss and enroll at a junior college in an effort to get his academic house in order. According to Patrick Magee of the Biloxi Sun Herald, there is some positive news on the Watkins front as he writes that the wide receiver “is back on campus and taking classes at USM this summer.”
Magee adds that, “[i]f the redshirt junior hits all his marks in the classroom, he’ll be ready to take the field for the 2019 season.”
That said, the football program is still awaiting official word on Watkins’ status for the 2019 season, word that may not come until, at its outer reaches, sometime in August.
As a redshirt sophomore last season, Watkins led the Golden Eagles in receptions (72), receiving yards (889) and receiving touchdowns (nine). Watkins’ nine scores accounted for nearly half of the team’s 19 touchdowns through the air.