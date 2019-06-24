Former Florida LB Rayshad Jackson headed to UNLV

Former Florida linebacker Rayshad Jackson will graduate transfer to UNLV, the player has announced.
“I would like to announce that I am finishing my last year of eligibility as a grad transfer at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas,” he wrote in an iPhone note posted to his Twitter account on Saturday. “Go REBELS!”
A former 3-star recruit out of Miami, Jackson redshirted in 2015, then saw his playing time steadily increase in his three seasons on the active roster: nine games as a special teamer and reserve linebacker in 2016, 11 games with 14 tackles in ’17, and then a perfect 13 appearances with three starts as a redshirt junior last fall. Jackson collected 36 tackles, one pass breakup, three quarterback hurries and 0.5 tackles for loss.
Rather than see if he can climb the mountain to becoming a full-time starter as a fifth-year senior, Jackson elected to move on last month.
As a graduate transfer, Jackson will be eligible to play immediately, and Tony Sanchez‘s bunch will expect him to do just that. UNLV finished No. 118 nationally in yards per play and No. 120 in scoring defense en route to a 4-8 season in 2018.