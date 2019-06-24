Getty Images

Former Florida LB Rayshad Jackson headed to UNLV

By Zach BarnettJun 24, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

Former Florida linebacker Rayshad Jackson will graduate transfer to UNLV, the player has announced.

“I would like to announce that I am finishing my last year of eligibility as a grad transfer at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas,” he wrote in an iPhone note posted to his Twitter account on Saturday. “Go REBELS!”

A former 3-star recruit out of Miami, Jackson redshirted in 2015, then saw his playing time steadily increase in his three seasons on the active roster: nine games as a special teamer and reserve linebacker in 2016, 11 games with 14 tackles in ’17, and then a perfect 13 appearances with three starts as a redshirt junior last fall. Jackson collected 36 tackles, one pass breakup, three quarterback hurries and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Rather than see if he can climb the mountain to becoming a full-time starter as a fifth-year senior, Jackson elected to move on last month.

As a graduate transfer, Jackson will be eligible to play immediately, and Tony Sanchez‘s bunch will expect him to do just that. UNLV finished No. 118 nationally in yards per play and No. 120 in scoring defense en route to a 4-8 season in 2018.

Former Auburn RB and current Miami RB Asa Martin steps back in transfer portal

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJun 24, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Asa Martin is back in the transfer portal just months after leaving Auburn for Miami. The former Auburn running back reportedly is re-evaluating his options for the upcoming season, as reported by Matt Zenitz of Al.com, via Twitter.

By entering the transfer portal, Martin is free to have contact with any college football coach and program interested in adding him to their program. Martin is also free to withdraw his name form the portal at any time should he choose to stay at Miami.

Martin announced his intention to transfer out of Auburn in early December 2018, shortly after the conclusion of the regular season. Within the next two weeks, Martin was officially heading to Miami for the spring semester. Martin spent one season with the Tigers and appeared in five games, which disqualifies him from preserving a redshirt season under NCAA rules. Martin will still have to sit out the upcoming 2019 season per NCAA transfer rules.

Martin was a member of Auburn’s Class of 2018 as the No. 9 running back in the nation and the No. 6 player overall from the state of Alabama. Martin carried the football 13 times for 57 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards in a Tigers uniform last fall.

Where Martin goes from here remains anyone’s guess. Whether or not Auburn remains a possibility for a return is unknown as well. We’ll keep an eye out on the running back to see where his latest journey into the transfer portal sends him.

Report: MAC, C-USA have no interest in UConn

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJun 24, 2019, 1:39 PM EDT
4 Comments

As an intact entity, the MAC and Conference USA would fall all over themselves to add UConn as a member. But just UConn football? Eh.

That’s the word on the grapevine, according to a tweet from CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, which came in the aftermath of the bombshell report that UConn is on the verge of leaving the American Athletic Conference to take its Olympic sports, led by its prized men’s and women’s basketball programs, back to the non-football Big East Conference.

So willing are the Huskies to fix the situation for their basketball programs that they’re happy to orphan their football team, as Dodd reported that the MAC and Conference USA were not interested in adding UConn as a football-only member.

The stance makes sense for both leagues. Both conferences have an even number of teams (C-USA has 14, the MAC a dozen), and none of their schools are close to Connecticut. The MAC’s closest school is Buffalo, which sits 423 miles away from Storrs, Conn., and isn’t particularly close to any of the 11 other MAC schools (Buffalo’s nearest neighbor is Kent State, 209 miles west). For Conference USA, UConn is 450 miles north of Marshall, and Marshall is 350 miles north of Middle Tennessee.

Further reporting showed that UConn has no interest in returning to FCS, meaning it appears the Huskies will try to make a go of it as an FBS independent. For what it’s worth, Huskies head coach Randy Edsall retweeted this message from NCAA.com’s Andy Katz.

Clemson will not release finding from banned substance probe

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJun 24, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT
4 Comments

Dexter LawrenceBraden Galloway and Zach Giella did not take part in Clemson’s run through the College Football Playoff, because the three were found to have taken the NCAA-banned substance ostarine. Lawrence has since moved on to the NFL, but Galloway and Giella remain suspended for the entirety of the 2019 season.

That’s a big deal in and of itself, but it’s made even bigger by the fact that Clemson, at least publicly, has no idea how the trio came across ostarine, leaving open the possibility they could have mistakenly been given the substance by a Clemson employee. And if a Clemson staffer accidentally gave it to Lawrence, Galloway and Giella, well, can you imagine if those doses had actually gone to Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne instead of a backup tight end and a backup center?

The athletics department is conducting an internal investigation, but the school has announced it will not publicly reveal the findings, whatever they may be.

“That (NCAA) appeal was led by the student-athletes’ representative. Any investigation into the source of ostarine contamination is a part of that appeal and is, therefore, a student record subject to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act,” a Clemson spokesperson told the Charleston Post & Courier.

However, while the FERPA does prevent Clemson from releasing private medical information relating specifically to Lawrence, Galloway and Giella, there’s nothing stopping the department from releasing non-player-specific, team-wide findings.

Clemson says it has administered 329 PED tests since 2014 and only three have come back negative; but, without any way to independently verify those numbers, there’s no way to know if the school is telling the truth.

“It is true that FERPA protects the education records of students,” South Carolina Press Association attorney Taylor M. Smith IV told the paper. “But it is also true that the use of any exemption in the S.C. Freedom of Information Act is not mandatory. In this case, it seems the players involved (and perhaps other players not mentioned) would provide consent to the school to release those records, protected under FERPA, so the public can be made aware of how these tests were failed.”

Gary Pinkel undergoing non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for a second time

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJun 24, 2019, 11:03 AM EDT
1 Comment

Former Missouri and Toledo head coach Gary Pinkel revealed in a TV interview on Sunday night that he is once again undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I’m doing good. I had to get treatment again for the first time in four years. My cancer came out of remission, and so I had treatment last month. I’m doing fine,” Pinkel told KMIZ. “With my type of lymphoma, you’ll never be healed. But that’s kind of why I retired when I did – I just wanted to not go back and regret working 85 hours a week, 35 weeks out of the year when I could be doing other things with my family and my eight grandkids.”

Pinkel was originally diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in May of 2015 and stepped down after that season. Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that begins in the lymph nodes and then spreads throughout the body.

“You keep battling it. I’m going to battle it, Pinkel said. “I’ve got a very positive approach to it, and I’m around a lot of good people that are helping me. There’s a lot of people out there with a lot worse cancers than Gary Pinkel has, and so prayers to all of them.”

Since retiring, Pinkel has used his time as a fundraiser for Missouri and also running the GP M.A.D.E. Foundation, which supports children with cancer and also provides mentoring for at-need kids.

Pinkel, 63, was 191-110-3 as a head coach at two schools over 25 seasons.

 