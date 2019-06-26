Scott Tolzien to return to Wisconsin as an analyst

Nearly a decade after leaving Madison, Scott Tolzien is set to return to his collegiate home.
While there’s nothing officially official (yet) from the football program, Tolzien confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal prior to a UW golf outing Tuesday that he will be returning to his alma mater as an analyst. Part of Tolzien’s responsibilities are expected to be scouting future opponents, although his specific responsibilities won’t be spelled out until the program makes the addition official.
“This is a good way for me to get my feet wet (in coaching) and try it out and see where it goes from there,” Tolzien told the paper. “I don’t want to predetermine anything. I just kind of want to see how it goes and work my hardest, try to be an asset as much as I can. At the end of the year I can go from there.”
Tolzien was a quarterback for the Badgers from 2006-10. After leading the nation and setting a school record in completion percentage (74.3), the Illinois native was named as the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award following his senior season. All told, Tolzien posted a 21-5 record as the Big Ten team’s starter under center.
And Tolzien’s offensive coordinator during his first go-’round with the Badgers? Current UW head coach Paul Chryst.
The past nine years, Tolzien bounced around between stints with four NFL teams as well as a brief turn with the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.
Never mind, BYU. Forget about it, Army.
At some point this week, perhaps as early as Wednesday, it’s expected UConn will confirm that its non-football sports will be leaving the American Athletic Conference and rejoining the Big East. It’s also expected that the AAC will not allow UConn to remain as a football-only member, creating a void for what would be an 11-team conference that would seemingly need to be filled.
Earlier this week, it was reported that current football independents Army and BYU would be the top candidates, if interested, to fill that void. Tuesday, however, the Cincinnati Enquirer, citing a source with close ties to the conference, is reporting that it’s likely the league won’t replace UConn and would instead move forward with 11 member institutions.
“[D]espite speculation among national media outlets about potential additions on the gridiron, there doesn’t appear to be a school that would agree to join and add value to the league,” the Enquirer wrote.
If the conference does stick with 11 schools, they would very likely eliminate the current two-division setup, setting the stage for the two highest-ranked schools to meet in the league championship game in late November/early December.
Eastern Kentucky wide receiver Cameron Catron was shot in the early morning hours of Sunday following a dispute outside a bar.
According to WKYT-TV, Catron and an unidentified man were fighting outside the Two Keys Tavern in Lexington, Ky., when the other man ran to his vehicle, returned with a gun and shot Catron. It is not known where he was shot.
The suspect, described as wearing a blue shirt with dreadlocked hair culminating in frosted tips, is still at large.
“He’s one of the biggest hearted guys I know. Whoever done that to him was just really in a bad place right now,” teammate Gunner Slone told the station.
A Belfry, Ky., native, Catron was a redshirt freshman in 2018; he appeared in two games on special teams.
Catron has already undergone two surgeries to remove the bullet and repair internal damage. A social media post by his mother indicated he is out of ICU and able to walk a short distance.
Breon Dixon has yet to really make a mark in college football, but his closet has become well stocked. A 4-star prospect out of Suwanee, Ga., Dixon signed with Ole Miss and enrolled in January of 2017, but left quickly thereafter.
Given a waiver to play immediately as part of the Hugh Freeze explosion, Dixon was enrolled at Nebraska within 365 days of originally enrolling at Ole Miss. He appeared in four games on special teams for the Huskers this season, but by this spring he was no longer a Cornhusker, either.
In May, the Omaha World-Herald contacted Iowa Western Community College head coach Scott Strohmeier, who said Dixon would become a Reiver. Now, Dixon has confirmed that himself.
He is expected to enroll in classes in July and compete for IWCC this fall, with the expectation he’ll look for another four-year university in the winter. Strohmeier told the World-Herald he didn’t expect Dixon to re-enroll at Nebraska, meaning the player could be looking for a fourth school in as many years come 2020.
It appears Darius Slade has found himself yet another college football home.
In early February, it was confirmed that Slade had taken the first step in moving on from Arizona State by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little over four months later, it’s now being reported that the defensive end is enrolled at South Florida.
For what it’s worth, a USF official declined to confirm Slade’s addition to the roster and the lineman isn’t yet listed on the football program’s online roster.
Slade, who originally began his collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring and landing at ASU prior to the start of the 2017 season, played in 10 games in 2018 after sitting out the previous year to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
As a graduate transfer, Slade would be eligible to play for the Bulls immediately in 2019.