Clemson’s boosters have reportedly raised nearly $360 million during past six years

A lot of the coverage about Clemson the past few years has centered on Dabo Swinney and his ability to elevate the program from a regional ACC powerhouse into a national champion two of the past three seasons. While that emphasis on the head coach’s moves on and off the field have been paramount, it’s not the whole story in the Tigers’ transformation.
Namely, the program has had a ton of money behind it too.
The Greenville News is pulling back the curtain on one of the biggest sources of that funding in the form of IPTAY, the athletic department’s booster organization that helped Clemson close the funding gap between what the program takes in from the ACC and what other powers like Ohio State and Alabama take in from their leagues.
“Without IPTAY, we would not be where we are today,” AD Dan Radakovich said. “All athletic programs have fundraising organizations, because that’s just how this all works. Each place is a little different on what they do. Their ability to cover the cost of athletic scholarships is fairly normal. But certainly here at Clemson, IPTAY does so much more.”
He’s not kidding. Per the paper, the organization and ponied up an incredible nine-figures to help power this rise:
In 2019, Clemson could take the final step to becoming an indisputable dynasty. Clemson would not have reached this peak without the thrust of IPTAY. According to IPTAY CEO Davis Babb, the organization raised approximately $360 million through the past six years.
$360 million!
While it’s not uncommon to see Power Five athletic departments bringing in tens of millions in donations that’s an incredible figure. It certainly makes it more understandable as to why the school can build new football facilities with slides and make the resulting gains on the field as well.
Some SEC programs — and perhaps Kansas, nowadays — who were notorious for over-signing players in a recruiting class have nothing on the FBS service academies. Navy, Air Force and Army are among the programs who have special rules regarding things such as staff size and recruiting owing to their unique nature of being a major football team that also has to produce the next wave of officers for our nation’s military.
A great example of that came this week as the Midshipmen announced their Class of 2019. Aside from the timing of confirming one’s recruiting class — early summer as opposed to the first week in February — what’s eye-opening to some is the size of the group that Navy is bringing in. While it’s not abnormal in terms of past classes, it is a bit jarring to see the academy just signed 57 players who recently went through the school’s induction ceremonies and “began plebe summer.”
Per a release from the school:
Texas was the most productive state for the Mids with eight prospects, while Maryland and Georgia were next with six each. Ohio (five), Alabama (four), Florida (four), Tennessee (four) and California (four) were also very productive states for the Mids. Other states represented include New York (two), Virginia (two), Kentucky (one), New Jersey (one), Michigan (one), Wisconsin (one), Arkansas (one), Colorado (one), Missouri (one), Mississippi (one), Washington (one), Arizona (one), Hawai’i (one), North Carolina (one) and Oklahoma (one).
The size and having to get players into the program with such stringent requirements makes evaluating such recruiting classes a bit tougher for the various services but Navy did ink an impressive nine three-star prospects according to 247Sports.
The Midshipmen open their 2019 season at home on Aug. 31 against FCS Holy Cross.
The saying ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ is a slogan typically reserved for the entire state but, at least this week, it very much refers to the football program of the same name.
For those that missed it, Fox commentator and NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw was speaking at his alma mater of Louisiana Tech on Thursday. While you normally wouldn’t have reason to pay attention to what the opinionated former signal-caller would have to say unless you are a Bulldogs fan, the ex-Steelers star seemed to veer off-topic and took a not-so-veiled shot at Texas QB Sam Ehlinger.
“I never understood why players would want to go and stack up, like Texas,” Bradshaw said. “One year, they signed three [five-star] quarterbacks. Two are now gone, and one is playing, and he ain’t that good.”
Well it seems like the Longhorns took umbrage at the comments and responded simply on Friday morning:
Given that the Longhorns are likely to start the season in the top 10 of the polls and are a favorite to win the Big 12 with Ehlinger leading the way, we’re sure the program is indeed just fine with the local QB running the show.
The vast majority of Pac-12 programs have either built a new stadium or renovated their current home in the past decade or so. One of the few exceptions in the conference is likely Arizona however, which did add an endzone complex to Arizona Stadium but has otherwise left the venue fairly untouched for many years.
That’s about to change however, as the school is firming up plans to do a full renovation of the West side of the stadium. AD Dave Heeke detailed the latest update to the Arizona Daily Star, which includes an updated timeline of completion occurring prior to the 2022 season.
“We have to do the west side,” Heeke told the paper, stressing such a timeline might be ‘a bit ambitious’ given the amount of work involved. “That has to be a project that occurs here for us to be successful long term.”
The school is still in the planning stage right now but did release renderings of a new Skybox Club and noted plans for better concourses, improved restroom access and more. Seating is another issue that will be upgraded, which Heeke noted was a bit of an issue considering the first 30 rows of the west side are actually part of the original construction of Arizona Stadium from the 1920’s.
So yeah, some upgrades need to happen.
It’s still far too early to put an exact price on the renovation but the early estimates are in the $100-150 million range. Ideally plans will be finalized over the coming months, bids will go out shortly thereafter and construction can begin at some point after the 2020 season wraps up. That would leave some inconveniences for the 2021 campaign for the Wildcats but we’re sure the fans would take them in order to have a nice new structure built in time for the 2021 season.
Jack Swarbrick knows what a serious differential of talent looks like on the big stage. After all, the Notre Dame athletic director was front and center on the sidelines for Notre Dame’s destruction at the hands of Alabama in the lopsided 2013 BCS National Championship Game.
Despite a 30-3 margin in the team’s College Football Playoff Semifinal loss to eventual champion Clemson in January however, Swarbrick thinks things are much different in South Bend this time around under head coach Brian Kelly.
“I came off the field against Alabama thinking, ‘We’ve got a lot of work to do here.’ I didn’t feel that way at all in this game,” Swarbrick told The Athletic. “Clemson is an exceptional team. They are very good. And they played that way. But I didn’t see a significant talent differential. I didn’t see a program differential in terms of strength and conditioning, or preparedness. I thought we had units on the field that were the better of the two in some positions, some areas.
“They were really good and they were really hot, which they proved the next week.”
While there’s no question that Notre Dame has upgraded the talent level on the team in recent years and become very competitive nationally, there is still a bit of a gap between the program and some of the elites in the sport (namely the Tigers and Crimson Tide).
Of course, that’s not an awful place to be as much as Irish alums hate to hear it considering, well, everybody in college football has a gap between them and those two nowadays.