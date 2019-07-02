Getty Images

Report: James Madison interested in moving up to FBS to take UConn’s spot in AAC

By Bryan FischerJul 2, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT
UConn’s upcoming departure from the AAC is not expected to set off another massive round of conference realignment in college football but there’s the potential for the reverberations to include a bit of lower level realignment.

While we’ve been set with 130 FBS teams for the past few years, James Madison is apparently not so subtly hinting that they could be No. 131 if AAC commish Mike Aresco is interested in adding a full member with much more football success than the Huskies have had of late.

In a column from the Fargo Forum (home to the other major FCS gridiron power), local writer Mike McFeely noted that he asked about JMU moving to the AAC last year and got a cheeky response from the school president and athletic director hinting there would be interest in just such a move.

Officially, JMU is in a wait-and-see mode. It’s a safe bet the school has already made it known they’d be interested in replacing UConn. On last October’s visit, some boosters in Harrisonburg said they believed the athletic administration had been calling the AAC just to let the league know JMU would like to join if the opportunity became available.

Asked via email for a response to UConn leaving, a Dukes athletic spokesman replied: “JMU Athletics has been fortunate to enjoy success across a wide span of sports in recent years with competitive excellence in the Colonial Athletic Association and at a national level while continuing to emphasize a holistic student-athlete experience. Our outlook on conference membership has not changed with recent events this summer. We have not received an invitation from another conference. Should an invitation be received, we will evaluate it according to key criteria and make the best decision for James Madison University.”

Interestingly, it seems only the AAC is enough of a carrot to get JMU to jump up a level as McFeely received indications that other leagues like CUSA or the Sun Belt wouldn’t be enough to get the school to move to FBS.

While several reports have the American staying put at 11 football programs going forward, there’s still been talk of adding somebody like BYU as a football-only member. The Dukes could be an option for a full membership given they’re more in line with the AAC geographically.

As UConn has come to find out though, being particularly choosy when it comes to realignment does have its drawbacks.

Texas A&M DT Ondario Robinson walks away from awful car accident

AP Photo
By Bryan FischerJul 2, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
It is very safe to say that Texas A&M defensive tackle Ondario Robinson is one of the luckiest people in the Lone Star State this week.

The redshirt sophomore for the Aggies tweeted on Tuesday that he was returning home from College Station. While this normally wouldn’t be notable as hundreds of college students head back for the summer, Robinson had a very eventful accident along the way that he remarkably walked away from.

Just look:

I mean, wow. Robinson’s car is fully under the 18-wheeler and you can tell from his tweet that he was going at high speed when he slammed into it. Just incredible that he walked away from that.

As he acknowledged, lucky to be alive indeed.

Clemson not taking Trevor Lawrence to ACC media days

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJul 2, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
Clemson has stacked their trophy case with nearly every award imaginable the past few years under Dabo Swinney. The golden cylinder representing the national title? Got a few of those now. Broyles Awards for the nation’s best assistants? Check. ACC championships and even a Campbell Trophy? Yup.

One notable item absent, however, is the Heisman Trophy. The school has never had a winner and the closest they’ve gotten was Deshaun Watson’s runner-up finish in 2016. While you would think the school would be doing everything in their power to promote their current star quarterback and 2019 favorite for the award… that’s not the case.

The ACC released the list of players representing the schools for the annual football kickoff event (i.e. media days) on Tuesday and there was the usual list of recognizable names like Boston College tailback A.J. Dillon, Virginia signal-caller Bryce Perkins and Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman. Notably absent?

One Trevor Lawrence. 

No offense to either offensive guard John Simpson or safety Tanner Muse (both seniors), but the interest in the event from the media is just not quite the same with them representing the defending champs as opposed to their star QB who is the favorite to win college football’s most prestigious award after a dazzling freshman season.

It’s a puzzling decision the school is bound to play off as rewarding some veterans but it’s still a bummer. The sophomore is one of the sports most recognizable players but will likely go seven months without speaking to the media.

Fans may not care about things like that but if you’re trying to win a major award that requires people to vote for your player, probably best to do what you can to get his face out there.

It appears Washington’s new Adidas-produced uniforms have leaked

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJul 2, 2019, 1:13 PM EDT
The Internet, as they say, is undefeated.

Washington officially joined the Adidas family on Monday, a 10-year, $120 million agreement that was first announced last April. As part of the deal, Washington will get a department-wide makeover as Team Three Stripes works to wipe the Swoosh off the Huskies’ uniforms.

The Huskies won’t publicly debut their new football uniforms until July 10, but the uniforms themselves are already done. The media will get a look tonight, but only on an embargoed basis.

However, it appears someone got a look at the new duds on Monday night, and that person shared them with Reddit’s U-Dub board, who shared them with the world.

We have no official confirmation that these are Washington’s new uniforms yet and won’t for another week or so, but it’s hard to imagine Chris Petersen posing for pictures alongside a uniform set that wasn’t the official kit at this point in the game.

As for the uniform itself, it’s pretty good. From the glimpse we get above, it looks like Washington’s classic helmet remains untouched, with the gold lid’s unwanted purple cousin along for the ride as well. The shoulder patch has been exchanged for diagonal stripes, and the number font looks like an improvement from the font Nike outfitted the Huskies with.

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Washington (3) Jake Browning (QB) throws a pass during the Rose Bowl Game between the Washington Huskies and the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 01, 2019, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Again, we don’t know for sure if the image above is or is not indicative of Washington’s new uniforms…. but, let’s be honest, it probably is.

Report: Florida State season ticket sales down from previous years

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJul 2, 2019, 11:21 AM EDT
9 Comments

Florida State’s fortunes on the field have been in a steady but prominent decline since the Seminoles’ 2013 national championship run, and the program’s season ticket sales have slumped alongside the product on the field.

According to a report from Warchant, season ticket sales for the upcoming 2019 season are well down from the pace of the 2018 season, which was well down from 2017.

After selling out all 45,000 available seats ahead of the 2014 season, when FSU football was still in its post-championship glow, Florida State dropped to 38,600 lower-bowl season tickets in 2015 (the lower-bowl capacity was dropped to 40,000 after FSU expanded premium seating inside Doak Campbell Stadium), then to 36,400 season tickets in 2016, 34,600 in 2017, 32,030 in 2018 and, as of May 8 of this year, 23,758 for the 2019 campaign.

Past figures indicate most of the season ticket packages that will eventually be sold are done so before May 1 of that year. Warchant‘s figures showed that, from 2015-18, Florida State moved only another 1-2,000 season tickets over the summer. If that trend holds, this means Florida State will enter this upcoming season with around 15,000 of its 40,000 available season tickets unsold. That’s 37.5 percent.

Florida State had sold 2,752 Champions Club tickets for the 2018 season as of May 8. The school moved 3,404 such tickets for 2018.

After running to the 2013 title, Florida State put together another undefeated regular season in 2014–and then began their steady fall. The Seminoles went 10-2 in the 2015 regular season before losing to Houston in the Peach Bowl, then 9-3 in the ’16 campaign before beating Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Then, in 2017, Florida State was 5-6 before beating Louisiana-Monroe in a hurricane makeup game solely keep the program’s record bowl streak alive.

The streak ended in 2018, Willie Taggart‘s first as FSU’s head coach, as the Seminoles slumped to a 5-7 season.

Compounding matters is the lackluster home schedule Florida State offers its fans this season. Fate has aligned in such a way that FSU hosts Clemson and Florida in even-numbered years, meaning odd-numbered years see both of the Seminoles’ marquee annual games happen away from Tallahassee. Miami does visit Doak Campbell Stadium in odd-numbered years, but the Hurricanes are in a similar way as Florida State right now.

Florida State opens with Boise State in Jacksonville; in addition to Miami, the Seminoles will see Louisiana-Monroe, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse and Alabama State come to Tallahassee.

“We’ve got to continue to work at selling tickets and attracting boosters back into the organization,” Florida State AD David Coburn told Warchant. “We need to convince our supporters that we need them now more than ever. Even if they’re not going to buy tickets, they still need to stay with the boosters and help us.”