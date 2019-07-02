Getty Images

Report: Florida State season ticket sales down from previous years

By Zach Barnett


Florida State’s fortunes on the field have been in a steady but prominent decline since the Seminoles’ 2013 national championship run, and the program’s season ticket sales have slumped alongside the product on the field.

According to a report from Warchant, season ticket sales for the upcoming 2019 season are well down from the pace of the 2018 season, which was well down from 2017.

After selling out all 45,000 available seats ahead of the 2014 season, when FSU football was still in its post-championship glow, Florida State dropped to 38,600 lower-bowl season tickets in 2015 (the lower-bowl capacity was dropped to 40,000 after FSU expanded premium seating inside Doak Campbell Stadium), then to 36,400 season tickets in 2016, 34,600 in 2017, 32,030 in 2018 and, as of May 8 of this year, 23,758 for the 2019 campaign.

Past figures indicate most of the season ticket packages that will eventually be sold are done so before May 1 of that year. Warchant‘s figures showed that, from 2015-18, Florida State moved only another 1-2,000 season tickets over the summer. If that trend holds, this means Florida State will enter this upcoming season with around 15,000 of its 40,000 available season tickets unsold. That’s 37.5 percent.

Florida State had sold 2,752 Champions Club tickets for the 2018 season as of May 8. The school moved 3,404 such tickets for 2018.

After running to the 2013 title, Florida State put together another undefeated regular season in 2014–and then began their steady fall. The Seminoles went 10-2 in the 2015 regular season before losing to Houston in the Peach Bowl, then 9-3 in the ’16 campaign before beating Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Then, in 2017, Florida State was 5-6 before beating Louisiana-Monroe in a hurricane makeup game solely keep the program’s record bowl streak alive.

The streak ended in 2018, Willie Taggart‘s first as FSU’s head coach, as the Seminoles slumped to a 5-7 season.

Compounding matters is the lackluster home schedule Florida State offers its fans this season. Fate has aligned in such a way that FSU hosts Clemson and Florida in even-numbered years, meaning odd-numbered years see both of the Seminoles’ marquee annual games happen away from Tallahassee. Miami does visit Doak Campbell Stadium in odd-numbered years, but the Hurricanes are in a similar way as Florida State right now.

Florida State opens with Boise State in Jacksonville; in addition to Miami, the Seminoles will see Louisiana-Monroe, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse and Alabama State come to Tallahassee.

“We’ve got to continue to work at selling tickets and attracting boosters back into the organization,” Florida State AD David Coburn told Warchant. “We need to convince our supporters that we need them now more than ever. Even if they’re not going to buy tickets, they still need to stay with the boosters and help us.”

Teenager charged with manslaughter in vehicle death of Auburn radio voice Rod Bramblett

By Kevin McGuire


An arrest was made Monday on a teenager connected to the vehicular accident that killed Auburn radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula Bramblett, in May. According to a report from Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports, 16-year old Johnston Edward Taylor was taken into custody on two counts of manslaughter and will be charged as an adult. The teen faces anywhere between four and 40 years in jail.

Early indications suggest the teenage driver was driving faster than the posted speed limit of 55 mph and a toxicology report revealed marijuana in the teen driver’s system at the time of the accident. Police investigating the accident have reportedly ruled out the use of a cell phone during the time of the accident.

Each charge against Taylor carries a sentence ranging from two to 20 years. Both manslaughter charges are classified as a Class B felony. No court date has been announced or reported at this time.

Bowling Green LB Hassan Belton medically retires

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 Ohio at Bowling Green
By Kevin McGuire


Bowling Green linebacker Hassan Belton has played his last down of college football. In a recent post to this Twitter account, Belton announced he is retiring from football due to a knee injury suffered last year.

“The injury I sustained to my knee this past season is worse than expected and I will have to hang up my cleats,” Belton said. “So I will graduate this summer. But my journey is just beginning.”

Belton went on to say he plans to stay connected to the game of football and noted he would like to get involved in coaching.

Belton appeared in just two games for the Falcons last season before injuring his knee in a game against Maryland in Week 2. He recorded six solo tackles in his only season on the field for Bowling Green. Belton previously played college football at Western Carolina, South Carolina, and Butler Community College prior to his arrival at Bowling Green. Belton was set to be a redshirt senior for the Falcons this fall.

Washington officially leaves Nike for Adidas

By Kevin McGuire


Today was the dawn of a new era for the Washington Huskies. A lucrative new 10-year contract with Adidas officially started today, July 1, as Washington is now officially no longer a Nike-branded school.

“We are very excited to kick off our partnership with Adidas, and I think our student-athletes and fans will appreciate the depth of thoughtfulness and commitment they have poured into these launch activations,” Washington Director of Athletics Jen Cohen said in a released statement. “Leading up to the partnership launch, Adidas has shown a huge appetite to listen and learn what makes Washington unique, and I believe that spirit will be reflected throughout all of these activations.”

Fans will have to let their imaginations run wild just a little longer before the first look at Washington’s new football uniforms are unveiled for the first time. The new football uniform will be unveiled on July 10. Don’t expect too many changes from Washington’s standard look and color scheme, but count on seeing some standard Adidas design elements implemented into the Husky uniforms. And of course, prepare for some sort of alternative uniform, although that may be held off for a later point in time.

Washington had been a Nike school since 1997 and the contract had been estimated to be valued at about $3.5 million per year. As previously reported, the contract with Adidas is valued at $119 million between how much cash Adidas will pay directly to the university, how much is reserved for product and marketing.

Former USC assistant claims he was fired for reporting potential NCAA violations

By Kevin McGuire


Former USC defensive quality control assistant Rick Courtright is taking USC to court over his removal from the program in 2018. In a lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles court on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times, Courtright claims he was ousted from the football program’s staff after reporting potential NCAA violations to the compliance office at USC.

In his lawsuit, Courtright claims he overheard two graduate assistants discussing plans to have students take online courses for them. The graduate assistants named in the lawsuit are Brett Arce and Austin Clark. Defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast is accused of having discussions about payments to students to take the online classes for the two USC graduate assistants. Courtright claims he saw Pendergast hand cash to Clark, who then passed it off to an unnamed student. This incident was reported to the USC compliance office in June 2017, according to Courtright’s claim in his lawsuit.

Courtright also claimed to have witnessed a number of other potential NCAA violations, including players warming up without protective equipment and coaches to supervise, the use of a school courtesy car for personal reasons and more. As a result, Courtright also claims he became the target for abuse in the workplace with various pranks and acts of mischief.

Courtright resigned from his position on the USC staff in May 2018 after being given the option of resigning or being fired by USC head coach Clay Helton, according to the lawsuit.

USC has not commented on this legal battle, which is to be expected.