Marshall football player shot in the back released from hospital

According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, Walker told police he had been walking along 10th Avenue with a friend when they heard shots fired and he was shot in the upper right part of his back. Police were notified of the incident when he arrived at an area hospital under his own power.
It’s not often you hear of a person getting shot and then going to the hospital on their own without assistance but football players are certainly a bit of a different breed when it comes to these sorts of things.
“We are aware of a shooting involving a Marshall student-athlete, who we expect to make a full recovery,” Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations Jason Corriher told the paper.
A three-star recruit who was once committed to Arkansas, Walker was expected to play a big role for the Thundering Herd as a freshman this season in boosting depth along the defensive line. Those concerns of seeing the field are taking a back seat to him getting fully healthy after this incident however.
Marshall open their 2019 campaign at home against Virginia Military Institute on Aug. 31.
Report: James Madison interested in moving up to FBS to take UConn’s spot in AAC
UConn’s upcoming departure from the AAC is not expected to set off another massive round of conference realignment in college football but there’s the potential for the reverberations to include a bit of lower level realignment.
While we’ve been set with 130 FBS teams for the past few years, James Madison is apparently not so subtly hinting that they could be No. 131 if AAC commish Mike Aresco is interested in adding a full member with much more football success than the Huskies have had of late.
In a column from the Fargo Forum (home to the other major FCS gridiron power), local writer Mike McFeely noted that he asked about JMU moving to the AAC last year and got a cheeky response from the school president and athletic director hinting there would be interest in just such a move.
Officially, JMU is in a wait-and-see mode. It’s a safe bet the school has already made it known they’d be interested in replacing UConn. On last October’s visit, some boosters in Harrisonburg said they believed the athletic administration had been calling the AAC just to let the league know JMU would like to join if the opportunity became available.
Asked via email for a response to UConn leaving, a Dukes athletic spokesman replied: “JMU Athletics has been fortunate to enjoy success across a wide span of sports in recent years with competitive excellence in the Colonial Athletic Association and at a national level while continuing to emphasize a holistic student-athlete experience. Our outlook on conference membership has not changed with recent events this summer. We have not received an invitation from another conference. Should an invitation be received, we will evaluate it according to key criteria and make the best decision for James Madison University.”
Interestingly, it seems only the AAC is enough of a carrot to get JMU to jump up a level as McFeely received indications that other leagues like CUSA or the Sun Belt wouldn’t be enough to get the school to move to FBS.
While several reports have the American staying put at 11 football programs going forward, there’s still been talk of adding somebody like BYU as a football-only member. The Dukes could be an option for a full membership given they’re more in line with the AAC geographically.
As UConn has come to find out though, being particularly choosy when it comes to realignment does have its drawbacks.
Texas A&M DT Ondario Robinson walks away from awful car accident
It is very safe to say that Texas A&M defensive tackle Ondario Robinson is one of the luckiest people in the Lone Star State this week.
The redshirt sophomore for the Aggies tweeted on Tuesday that he was returning home from College Station. While this normally wouldn’t be notable as hundreds of college students head back for the summer, Robinson had a very eventful accident along the way that he remarkably walked away from.
Just look:
At 7 this morning traveling back home an 18 wheeler decided he wanted to cross the highway with me coming directly at him going 65. I slammed my breaks and locked my tired and slid into him! Lucky to be alive! pic.twitter.com/eOQOXLR2Ly
Clemson has stacked their trophy case with nearly every award imaginable the past few years under Dabo Swinney. The golden cylinder representing the national title? Got a few of those now. Broyles Awards for the nation’s best assistants? Check. ACC championships and even a Campbell Trophy? Yup.
One notable item absent, however, is the Heisman Trophy. The school has never had a winner and the closest they’ve gotten was Deshaun Watson’s runner-up finish in 2016. While you would think the school would be doing everything in their power to promote their current star quarterback and 2019 favorite for the award… that’s not the case.
The ACC released the list of players representing the schools for the annual football kickoff event (i.e. media days) on Tuesday and there was the usual list of recognizable names like Boston College tailback A.J. Dillon, Virginia signal-caller Bryce Perkins and Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman. Notably absent?
One Trevor Lawrence.
No offense to either offensive guard John Simpson or safety Tanner Muse (both seniors), but the interest in the event from the media is just not quite the same with them representing the defending champs as opposed to their star QB who is the favorite to win college football’s most prestigious award after a dazzling freshman season.
It’s a puzzling decision the school is bound to play off as rewarding some veterans but it’s still a bummer. The sophomore is one of the sports most recognizable players but will likely go seven months without speaking to the media.
Fans may not care about things like that but if you’re trying to win a major award that requires people to vote for your player, probably best to do what you can to get his face out there.
It appears Washington’s new Adidas-produced uniforms have leaked
Washington officially joined the Adidas family on Monday, a 10-year, $120 million agreement that was first announced last April. As part of the deal, Washington will get a department-wide makeover as Team Three Stripes works to wipe the Swoosh off the Huskies’ uniforms.
The Huskies won’t publicly debut their new football uniforms until July 10, but the uniforms themselves are already done. The media will get a look tonight, but only on an embargoed basis.
OK, so here's the deal: UW is hosting a media boat cruise at 7 pm tomorrow in which they will unveil the new Adidas football uniforms. The catch is that photo/video is not allowed and the images won't be released until July 10. BUT we can describe what they look like.
We have no official confirmation that these are Washington’s new uniforms yet and won’t for another week or so, but it’s hard to imagine Chris Petersen posing for pictures alongside a uniform set that wasn’t the official kit at this point in the game.
As for the uniform itself, it’s pretty good. From the glimpse we get above, it looks like Washington’s classic helmet remains untouched, with the gold lid’s unwanted purple cousin along for the ride as well. The shoulder patch has been exchanged for diagonal stripes, and the number font looks like an improvement from the font Nike outfitted the Huskies with.
Again, we don’t know for sure if the image above is or is not indicative of Washington’s new uniforms…. but, let’s be honest, it probably is.