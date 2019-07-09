Ex-Boston College QB Matt McDonald still awaiting decision on immediate eligibility at Bowling Green

While the NCAA has been seemingly handing out waivers like candy, one of the myriad quarterbacks who have landed at new college football homes this offseason remains in a holding pattern.
In late May, it was confirmed that Matt McDonald had transferred from Boston College to Bowling Green. Nearly six weeks later, a football program spokesperson has, per the Toledo Blade, confirmed that while McDonald has officially been added to the Falcons’ roster, the NCAA has not yet issued a ruling on the quarterback’s request for a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility this coming season.
The good news for both the player and football program is that he has retained the services of Tom Mars, the noted attorney-to-the-transfer-stars who has helped, among other quarterbacks, Justin Fields earn immediate eligibility at Ohio State after his transfer from Georgia.
McDonald took a redshirt at Boston College in 2017 and then played in just two games this past season. BGSU’s new head coach, Scot Loeffler, served as BC’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-18.
Thanks to Jarret Doege‘s transfer to West Virginia following spring practice this year as well as no quarterbacks signed as part of Loeffler’s first recruiting class, BG would be left with Grant Loy and Bryce Veasley as scholarship options under center should the appeal be denied. Loy served as Doege’s primary backup last season and would be the front-runner at the moment to claim the vacant starting job.