Oklahoma the media’s overwhelming favorite to win Big 12

Oklahoma has claimed the Big 12 crown four years in a row. From the media’s perspective, OU is a mortal lock to push that number to five.
In voting released Wednesday afternoon, the Sooners have been selected as the overwhelming favorite to lay claim to the conference’s 2019 championship. Of the 77 media members who participated, 68 of them cast their first-place votes to OU. Rival Texas garnered the other nine.
This marks the fourth straight year that the media has tapped OU as the preseason favorite.
Below is the complete 2019 Big 12 football media preseason poll:
1. Oklahoma (68) — 761
2. Texas (9) — 696
3. Iowa State — 589
4. TCU — 474
5. Oklahoma State — 460
6. Baylor — 453
7. Texas Tech — 281
8. West Virginia — 241
9. Kansas State — 191
10. Kansas — 89
With the start of a new college football season fast approaching, a new recruiting cycle is slowly sneaking up on us as well.
Instituted a couple of years ago, the Early Signing Period in mid-December means we’re just five months or so away from the vast majority of the Class of 2020 signing with their respective schools of choice. Already the reigning College Football Playoff champions, Clemson currently sits atop the 2020 team rankings on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Tigers have a total of 18 commitments in next year’s class; five are five-stars and another nine are four-stars.
To put the number of five-stars in perspective, no other program has more than two — No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Georgia being in that group. The remainder of the current Top Ten is rounded out by No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Miami, No. 9 Florida and No. 10 Penn State.
And the highest-ranked teams per Power Five conference?
- ACC: Clemson, No. 1.
- Big 12: Oklahoma, No. 16.
- Big Ten: Ohio State, No. 4.
- Pac-12: Oregon, No. 15.
- SEC: Alabama, No. 2.
At No. 43, Memphis is the highest-ranked of the Group of Five programs.
Obviously, decommitments between now and December will shuffle the rankings. Additionally, 11 of the 29 five-star 2020 prospects remain uncommitted; stretching it out even further, 16 of the Top 50 recruits on 247Sports.com‘s composite board remain uncommitted.
Liberty already had a former SEC head coach in place as the leader of its football program. Now, the football independent can add a former quarterback from the same conference as well.
It was confirmed in May of this year Malik Willis had entered the NCAA transfer database, the first step toward a potential move from Auburn. According to multiple reports, that potential move has been realized as, per the quarterback’s father, Willis is headed to Liberty.
It’s also being reported that Willis, who has two years of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining, will seek a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2017 recruiting class, most of Willis’ statistical success on The Plains came with his legs rather than his arms.
In 15 appearances spread out over two seasons, Willis completed 11 of his 14 pass attempts for 69 yards and a touchdown. Conversely, he ran for 309 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
The fact that Auburn is a very run-heavy team under Gus Malzahn played a significant role in Willis’ decision to transfer from the Tigers.
You can add another SEC East school to the growing number of universities in the conference that are not yet ready to take advantage in a shift in policy.
Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas. Tuesday, South Carolina announced that there will be no changes to its prohibition of alcohol sales to the general public at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2019 season.
The university will still allow alcohol sales in premium seating areas.
“Our staff has been studying the logistics of selling alcoholic beverages at our venues in anticipation of the SEC policy change,” said athletic director Ray Tanner in a statement. “We continue to examine all of the issues as it relates to game operations and fan experience and will not make any decisions on whether to sell alcoholic beverages in general seating of our venues until our study is complete. …
“We take pride in providing a quality gameday experience for all fans that come through the gates at our athletics events. We will be strategic and thoughtful when implementing alcohol sales at our athletic venues in an effort to benefit the overall fan experience.
Georgia was the first SEC school to announce that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall. Alabama and Auburn have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy, while Ole Miss is leaning in that general direction as well.
Conversely, Texas A&M announced a month ago that it will be taking immediate advantage of the change in conference policy by serving beer and wine at Kyle Field starting this fall.
Even in the offseason, UCF can’t avoid the injury bug at the quarterback position.
The injury and recovery travails of McKenzie Milton, already ruled out for the 2019 season, have been well-chronicled. The man who replaced Milton under center following a gruesome injury last season, Darriel Mack Jr., had been engaged in a quarterback battle with Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush throughout that spring that was expected to continue on into summer camp.
That expectation won’t be realized, however, as, in the midst of rumors swirling all over the college football world, UCF has confirmed that Mack has indeed suffered a broken ankle. According to the school, the injury was the result of an unspecified non-football-related activity this week.
Most importantly, the football program has already ruled Mack out for the whole of summer camp.
Given the prognosis, it appears very likely that Wimbush, who joined the team in January, will open the season as the Knights’ starting quarterback when UCF takes the field against Florida A&M Aug. 29.
Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish in 2017, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this past season before being replaced by Ian Book.
In addition to Wimbush, the Knights also have Quadry Jones (one career pass attempt) and 2019 signee Dillon Gabriel as scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.