Oklahoma the media’s overwhelming favorite to win Big 12

You can add another SEC East school to the growing number of universities in the conference that are not yet ready to take advantage in a shift in policy.

Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas. Tuesday, South Carolina announced that there will be no changes to its prohibition of alcohol sales to the general public at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2019 season.

The university will still allow alcohol sales in premium seating areas.

“Our staff has been studying the logistics of selling alcoholic beverages at our venues in anticipation of the SEC policy change,” said athletic director Ray Tanner in a statement. “We continue to examine all of the issues as it relates to game operations and fan experience and will not make any decisions on whether to sell alcoholic beverages in general seating of our venues until our study is complete. …

“We take pride in providing a quality gameday experience for all fans that come through the gates at our athletics events. We will be strategic and thoughtful when implementing alcohol sales at our athletic venues in an effort to benefit the overall fan experience.

Georgia was the first SEC school to announce that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall. Alabama and Auburn have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy, while Ole Miss is leaning in that general direction as well.

Conversely, Texas A&M announced a month ago that it will be taking immediate advantage of the change in conference policy by serving beer and wine at Kyle Field starting this fall.