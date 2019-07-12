Florida starting QB Feleipe Franks signs MLB deal with Red Sox

Despite the headline, there’s no need to worry Gator Nation. Probably.

After being taken by Boston in the 31st round of the June MLB draft, Feleipe Franks stated that while he was flattered at being selected, he would remain in Gainesville as he’s “living out my dream being the quarterback of the Florida Gators.” “We’re all working extremely hard this offseason and I cannot wait to hit the field this fall,” Franks added.

Friday, though, the Boston Globe reported that Franks has signed a contract with the Red Sox worth $40,000. That said, the overwhelming expectation is that Franks will take the field for the Gators in 2019.

The Red Sox signed Franks for $40,000. He’s expressed interest in exploring pro baseball with the Sox down the road, but TBD if he ever does so or if, like prior Sox draft pick/signee Jeff Driskel (also from Florida), he doesn’t end up doing so. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 12, 2019

If Franks doesn’t end up pursuing a football career, the Red Sox would have him come to spring training as a pitcher. He got on a mound for the first time in five years after being drafted and touched 94 mph. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 12, 2019

It should be noted that Franks, entering his redshirt junior season, hasn’t played baseball since his junior year of high school.

After starting eight games in 2017, Franks started all 13 for the Gators this past season. He threw for 2,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions on the year, and his pass efficiency rating of 143.3 was fourth among SEC quarterbacks.