Michigan State pays $1.2 million to settle ex-WR Keith Mumphery, accuser lawsuits

Michigan State University has seen another of its off-field issues settle into the rearview mirror as it attempts to move forward from a series of controversies.
According to ESPN.com‘s Paula Lavigne, the university has settled a pair of lawsuits that had been filed by former MSU wide receiver Keith Mumphery and his unidentified accuser. Mumphery will receive $725,000 as part of his settlement, while “Jane Doe” will receive $475,000.
In a lawsuit filed in May of 2018, Mumphery had alleged that he was “permanently dismissed from Michigan State based on false allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual exploitation by a female Michigan State student.” The accuser had also filed her own lawsuit in November of the year before alleging “that the school did not provide her adequate support services and failed to enforce a campus ban against Mumphery after finding him responsible for violating the school’s sexual misconduct policy.”
The accuser alleged that Mumphery had sexually assaulted her at her on-campus residence in March of 2015.
An initial Title IX investigation by the school found Mumphery not guilty of the allegations in September of 2015. A second one the following March, however, found him guilty, resulting “in him being expelled from graduate studies and banned from campus from June 2016 through December 2018,” mlive.com wrote.
From ESPN.com‘s report:
[Settlement documents] stated that Mumphery and the woman agreed to “set aside” the decision finding Mumphery responsible for having sexually assaulted the woman, as well as the disciplinary action taken against Mumphery, and not engage in another investigation. It later states, “MSU takes no position on the allegations between Mumphery and Doe.
Mumphery, who last played for the Spartans in 2014, was never criminally charged, with the Ingham County (MI) prosecutor at the time citing a lack of evidence as well as the unavailability of the accuser.
In late April, it was reported that one Georgia football staffer, recruiting program coordinator Dacia King, had been fired from her job while another, director of on-campus recruiting Lukman Abdulai, was suspended without pay for 30 days for unspecified reasons. Abdulai subsequently left his post.
Fast-forward three months, and the Athens Banner-Herald is reporting that UGA self-reported three secondary NCAA violations that occurred during a seven-week period in March and April. Per the Banner-Herald, the minor no-nos are:
- An unnamed institutional provided sideline access to a visiting recruit during UGA’s annual spring game April 20.
- “[A] coaching staff member provided a personalized video to a recruit’s mother who did not accompany her son on a visit.”
- “[A] student-worker walked a recruit from the complimentary admission table to his seat and sat with him for five minutes, which falls under impermissible recruiting duties.”
It’s unclear if any of the minor violations played a role in the departures of the two football staffers, although King had been promoted and given a raise less than two months before her dismissal.
The newspaper wrote that “Georgia classified all three violations as Level III, which is considered isolated or inadvertent in nature and provides a minimal recruiting advantage.” As for self-imposed punishment, UGA stopped in-person contact for seven days with the recruit who was given sideline access during the spring game; all contact with the recruit involved in the personalized video was shut down for 30 days, while the coaching staff member who sent the video was barred from any type of contact for an additional 30 days; and the student-worker was barred from taking part in any recruiting activities for the remainder of the school year.
When last we left the stiff-armed odds for the upcoming season, the losing quarterback in the 2018 national championship game was a slight favorite over the winning one. A couple of months later, not much has changed.
By way of TigerNet.com, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is a 5/2 favorite to claim the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Right behind him, though, is Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, who sits at 3/1. You have to work your way through three more quarterbacks — Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (8/1), Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez (10/1), Ohio State’s Justin Fields (11/1) — before you come to the first non-quarterback on the list, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor at 12/1.
And the first wide receiver? Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy at 25/1, the same as quarterbacks Austin Kendall (Oklahoma), Kelly Bryant (Missouri) and JT Daniels (USC).
No players from Group of Five schools are represented on the list, which can be seen below.
Tua Tagovailoa 5/2
Trevor Lawrence 3/1
Jalen Hurts 8/1
Adrian Martinez 10/1
Justin Fields 11/1
Jonathan Taylor 12/1
Jake Fromm 14/1
D’Andre Swift 14/1
Travis Etienne 14/1
Justin Herbert 16/1
Sam Ehlinger 16/1
Ian Book 20/1
Austin Kendall 25/1
Jerry Jeudy 25/1
Kelly Bryant 25/1
JT Daniels 25/1
Shea Patterson 28/1
K.J. Costello 33/1
Rondale Moore 33/1
For all of the BS splashed across the news on a seemingly hourly basis, here’s proof that, yes, kindness, compassion and the human spirit are still alive and well
During a 2015 game against Georgia, Southern University wide receiver Devon Gales sustained a severe spinal injury while returning a kick, which left him paralyzed from the waist down. As we have chronicled in the ensuing months, former UGA football players, current UGA boosters, alumni and other members of the community have banded together in fundraisers as well as donations from the construction contractors to build a house for Gales, who is now a high school football coach in Jefferson, Ga.
Thursday, nearly one full year after construction began, Gales and his family moved into the wheelchair-accessible, 5,000-square-foot home. According to USA Today, the house includes individual rooms for his brother and sister as well a special section for his parents.
Arguably the best part, though, was Gales’ and his mother’s reaction. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
I’m at my new house, where I’ll be living the rest of my life.
“I’m home.”
“I can feel the love in every nail driven, every window sealed, every board put up,” said his mother, Tish Gales.
“We raised over $250,000 and in addition to that we’ve had multiple businesses donate their labor, their product,” former Georgia state senator Jim Butterworth said according to the Journal-Constitution. “Most everything in this (fully furnished) house has some donation connected to it.”
One FCS program will have a decidedly FBS flavor to its roster this coming season.
This week, Northwestern State University confirmed that it had added three transfers earlier this month — BYU wide receiver Akile Davis (pictured), Florida kicker Daniel Justino, Texas Tech linebacker Ja’Quay Pough. Davis comes to the Demons football as a graduate transfer.
All three players will be eligible to play for the FCS school in 2019.
“For them to be here and learn the system is huge,” second-year head coach Brad Laird said in a statement. “Ja’Quay and Akile have the opportunity to learn the system in our OTAs and meetings, and then Daniel has the chance to kick with Scotty Roblow and Parker Pastorello and work with McKane Kinchen as a snapper and Parker as the holder to start developing that continuity.”
In 27 career games with the Cougars, Davis caught five passes for 56 yards. Four of the receptions and 47 of the yards came in 13 appearances this past season.
After spending the previous two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas, Pough transferred to Texas Tech as part of its 2018 recruiting class. Because he played in just four games during his lone season with the Red Raiders, Pough will have two years of eligibility that he can use with the Demons.
Justino joined the Gators as a walk-on in 2016, but didn’t see the field during his three years in Gainesville. He too will have two years of eligibility at his disposal.