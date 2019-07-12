Michigan State pays $1.2 million to settle ex-WR Keith Mumphery, accuser lawsuits

Michigan State University has seen another of its off-field issues settle into the rearview mirror as it attempts to move forward from a series of controversies.

According to ESPN.com‘s Paula Lavigne, the university has settled a pair of lawsuits that had been filed by former MSU wide receiver Keith Mumphery and his unidentified accuser. Mumphery will receive $725,000 as part of his settlement, while “Jane Doe” will receive $475,000.

In a lawsuit filed in May of 2018, Mumphery had alleged that he was “permanently dismissed from Michigan State based on false allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual exploitation by a female Michigan State student.” The accuser had also filed her own lawsuit in November of the year before alleging “that the school did not provide her adequate support services and failed to enforce a campus ban against Mumphery after finding him responsible for violating the school’s sexual misconduct policy.”

The accuser alleged that Mumphery had sexually assaulted her at her on-campus residence in March of 2015.

An initial Title IX investigation by the school found Mumphery not guilty of the allegations in September of 2015. A second one the following March, however, found him guilty, resulting “in him being expelled from graduate studies and banned from campus from June 2016 through December 2018,” mlive.com wrote.

From ESPN.com‘s report:

[Settlement documents] stated that Mumphery and the woman agreed to “set aside” the decision finding Mumphery responsible for having sexually assaulted the woman, as well as the disciplinary action taken against Mumphery, and not engage in another investigation. It later states, “MSU takes no position on the allegations between Mumphery and Doe.

Mumphery, who last played for the Spartans in 2014, was never criminally charged, with the Ingham County (MI) prosecutor at the time citing a lack of evidence as well as the unavailability of the accuser.