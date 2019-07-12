USC schedules first-ever FCS foe, leaves Notre Dame, UCLA as only FBS teams that haven’t

And then there were two.
For years, USC has proudly hung its hat on the fact that it has never played a game against a team from the FCS. Come 2021, the Land of Troy will be able to crow no more on that front as USC announced Friday that it will play UC Davis that season.
With the announcement, it leaves Notre Dame and UCLA as the only FBS schools that have never scheduled a game against an FCS team.
In addition to the UC Davis game, USC also announced future matchups with Nevada (2023) and San Jose State (2024).
The Trojans and Wolf Pack have squared off against each other five times, the most recent coming in 1929. The Trojans and Spartans will be meeting for the fifth time overall and the first since 2009. USC has never lost to either school.
Even Nick Saban‘s college football juggernaut isn’t immune to the power of the portal.
Kedrick James was one of three Alabama football players suspended in late December for the postseason over what was described as unspecified NCAA violations. One of the suspended has already left the program; seven months after the suspension was levied, James could potentially become the second as al.com is reporting that the tight end has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.
James could always remove his name from the portal, although, more times than not, once a player enters he moves on to another school.
A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, James was rated as the No. 12 tight end in the country. The Texas native held offers from, among others, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
James, listed as the Tide’s third-string tight end at the time of his suspension, has played in 10 games the past two seasons, with five of those appearances coming this year and five coming in 2017. He has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level.
Jared Lorenzen was laid to rest Wednesday, but another sport is ensuring that his memory lives on.
Last week, the former Kentucky quarterback passed away at the age of 38 following a battle with myriad medical issues. In the ensuing days, at least three former football players from rival Louisville donated money toward Lorenzen’s funeral, showing just much the “Hefty Lefty” was beloved and respected.
This week, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has settled in Lorenzen’s home state as the circuit races at the Kentucky Speedway oval. Friday night, the No. 4 JD Motorsports car driven by BJ McLeod will, on its hood, carry the logo of a foundation set up to raise money for Lorenzen’s children’s education.
From the race team’s release:
The fund has been created in the name of Jared has been set up for family, friends, and fans to help finance his children’s education, and aims to help put them through the university.
…
JDM aims to bring awareness to the fund by representing it on the hood of BJ McLeod’s No. 4 Chevrolet in Friday night’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway. Aiding in the effort is local graphics company, GCI Digital, who will provide the team with memorial decals that will be placed on all four JDM Camaros.
For those interested, McLeod’s car and the rest of the field at Kentucky Speedway can be seen tonight at 7:30 on NBCSN.
Despite the headline, there’s no need to worry Gator Nation. Probably.
After being taken by Boston in the 31st round of the June MLB draft, Feleipe Franks stated that while he was flattered at being selected, he would remain in Gainesville as he’s “living out my dream being the quarterback of the Florida Gators.” “We’re all working extremely hard this offseason and I cannot wait to hit the field this fall,” Franks added.
Friday, though, the Boston Globe reported that Franks has signed a contract with the Red Sox worth $40,000. That said, the overwhelming expectation is that Franks will take the field for the Gators in 2019.
It should be noted that Franks, entering his redshirt junior season, hasn’t played baseball since his junior year of high school.
After starting eight games in 2017, Franks started all 13 for the Gators this past season. He threw for 2,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions on the year, and his pass efficiency rating of 143.3 was fourth among SEC quarterbacks.
So much for that plan.
Exiting spring, it was thought that David Reese would see increased playing time as part of Florida’s “buck” rush-end position. Now, though, the redshirt freshman linebacker will spend the 2019 campaign rehabbing as 247Sports.com reports Reese sustained a torn Achilles tendon.
Specifics, including how and when, weren’t given on an injury that will cost Reese all of the upcoming season.
Reese was a four-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 20 outside linebacker in the country. The Vero Beach native was the highest-rated linebacker in UF’s class last year.
As a true freshman, Reese was credited with four tackles in two games.