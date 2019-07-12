USC schedules first-ever FCS foe, leaves Notre Dame, UCLA as only FBS teams that haven’t

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And then there were two.

For years, USC has proudly hung its hat on the fact that it has never played a game against a team from the FCS. Come 2021, the Land of Troy will be able to crow no more on that front as USC announced Friday that it will play UC Davis that season.

USC has added three new home games to future football schedules, giving the Trojans a 7-game home slate in 2021 and 2023. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/a1BZVsfFyW — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) July 12, 2019

With the announcement, it leaves Notre Dame and UCLA as the only FBS schools that have never scheduled a game against an FCS team.

In addition to the UC Davis game, USC also announced future matchups with Nevada (2023) and San Jose State (2024).

The Trojans and Wolf Pack have squared off against each other five times, the most recent coming in 1929. The Trojans and Spartans will be meeting for the fifth time overall and the first since 2009. USC has never lost to either school.