Incoming Big Ten commish already being discussed as NFL’s replacement for Roger Goodell

Kevin Warren doesn’t even have his name officially on the door as the incoming Big Ten Commissioner and yet there’s already talk surfacing about Jim Delany’s successor taking over for another successful, if controversial, commissioner. Namely, that would be Roger Goodell in a return to the league where Warren recently departed as Chief Operating Officer for the Minnesota Vikings.
Per The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan, several influential figures in NFL circles have long thought Warren has the chops and resume to assume the top gig a little over five years in the pro version of the game after spending time getting his feet wet leading at the collegiate level:
Those with close ties to the NFL view him as a future commissioner and expect the Big Ten to be only a steppingstone, not a final stop. The incumbent NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, has had the post since 2006, and his current deal runs through March 2024. While Goodell has not said this is his last contract, most assume that’s the case (a spokesman, Joe Lockhart, said so in December 2017, though Goodell has repeatedly rejected that he has made any decision on that score).
Warren, 55, is “one of those handful of people that are in the NFL right now that could very well be considered as a future commissioner,” said Marc Ganis, a sports consultant with close ties to Goodell. “Whether it’s the NFL or another league, he is a meaningful candidate.”
Big Ten fans (and probably Delany himself) have to both cringe and be excited over the fact that their new leader is held in such high esteem by America’s biggest sport that one of the oldest and most respected conferences in the game would be considered a “steppingstone.” Only time will tell but we’re sure a story of this magnitude is bound to be discussed at least a little bit with conference media days kicking off in the middle of July.
Warren’s hire was nearly universally praised when it was announced to much surprise in early June but that kind of tune might change if he bolts back to the pros after just short stint in the high-profile gig. Being a college conference commissioner is typically a job that carries with it longevity, which might be something that the Big Ten’s outgoing leader might want to remind his successor at some point between now and the Rose Bowl.
It’s now officially official.
Back in April, following an official visit to Louisville, it was reported that Arizona transfer Isaiah Hayes was likely headed to the ACC school. Three months later, and while there has been no official announcement from the football program, Hayes is now listed on the team’s official online roster, although he hasn’t yet been assigned a number.
CardChronicle.com, we believe, was the first to notice and note Hayes’ addition to the roster.
As Hayes comes to the Bluegrass State from the desert as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2019. In addition to this season, the safety has a year of eligibility he can use in 2020 as well.
Hayes started seven games as a true freshman for the Wildcats in 2016, then missed all of the 2017 season because of injury. This past season, the California native played in just five games.
For the second time this month, USC has seen a member of its 2019 recruiting class leave the program — and they play the same position, for good measure.
The day after the Fourth of July, Jaylen Watson announced on social media that, because of academic complications, he would not be playing for the Trojans in 2019 and has instead reopened his recruitment. Earlier this week, 247Sports.com reported Trey Davis has entered the NCAA transfer database and intends to leave the football program.
Davis had just enrolled in classes at USC last month. There was no explanation given for a departure that comes less than a month before summer camp kicks off.
Both of the departees, incidentally, are cornerbacks.
Coming out of high school in Federal Way, Wash., Davis was rated as a three-star prospect. He was also the No. 10 player at any position in his home state.
The good news for the Trojans is that there were two higher-rated corners as part of this year’s class, including four-star California high schooler Max Williams.
Even Nick Saban‘s college football juggernaut isn’t immune to the power of the portal.
Kedrick James was one of three Alabama football players suspended in late December for the postseason over what was described as unspecified NCAA violations. One of the suspended has already left the program; seven months after the suspension was levied, James could potentially become the second as al.com is reporting that the tight end has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.
James could always remove his name from the portal, although, more times than not, once a player enters he moves on to another school.
A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, James was rated as the No. 12 tight end in the country. The Texas native held offers from, among others, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
James, listed as the Tide’s third-string tight end at the time of his suspension, has played in 10 games the past two seasons, with five of those appearances coming this year and five coming in 2017. He has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level.
Jared Lorenzen was laid to rest Wednesday, but another sport is ensuring that his memory lives on.
Last week, the former Kentucky quarterback passed away at the age of 38 following a battle with myriad medical issues. In the ensuing days, at least three former football players from rival Louisville donated money toward Lorenzen’s funeral, showing just much the “Hefty Lefty” was beloved and respected.
This week, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has settled in Lorenzen’s home state as the circuit races at the Kentucky Speedway oval. Friday night, the No. 4 JD Motorsports car driven by BJ McLeod will, on its hood, carry the logo of a foundation set up to raise money for Lorenzen’s children’s education.
From the race team’s release:
The fund has been created in the name of Jared has been set up for family, friends, and fans to help finance his children’s education, and aims to help put them through the university.
…
JDM aims to bring awareness to the fund by representing it on the hood of BJ McLeod’s No. 4 Chevrolet in Friday night’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway. Aiding in the effort is local graphics company, GCI Digital, who will provide the team with memorial decals that will be placed on all four JDM Camaros.
For those interested, McLeod’s car and the rest of the field at Kentucky Speedway can be seen tonight at 7:30 on NBCSN.