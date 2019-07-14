Two Eastern Washington football players shot, both expected to make full recovery

Every coach in America dreads a late night/early morning phone call this time of year and unfortunately that was especially the case for Eastern Washington’s Aaron Best over the weekend.

Per the Spokesman-Review, two football players — safety Dehonta Hayes and defensive lineman Keith Moore — were shot in downtown Spokane and subsequently hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries. A school statement later confirmed both are expected to make a full recovery but no details of their specific injuries were released.

“University leadership, including athletic director Lynn Hickey, is working with head football coach Aaron Best to monitor the situation,” said an EWU news release. “Our first priority is to provide support and comfort to the students, their families, and their friends,” he said. “Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

So very thankful that Dehonta and Keith will be okay. Eagle Nation we need your thoughts and prayers for these two young men and their families. https://t.co/5eacBFxHYg — Lynn Hickey (@LynnHickey24) July 14, 2019

I join the #EWU Eagle Nation in sending heartfelt thoughts to our two football players who were shot last night in Spokane. Students, our hearts are with you and your families. #GoEags. — Mary Cullinan (@ewupresident) July 14, 2019

Both Hayes and Moore were in line to be starters this upcoming season and saw action as part of the Eagles run to the FCS title game last year. The police did not arrest anybody as of Saturday evening nor did they reveal any sort of motive behind the shooting.