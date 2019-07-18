Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy headlines 2019 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The Heisman Trophy has generally been synonymous with the best quarterback on one of the best teams in recent years but there have been a few running backs who have broken through to win the most prestigious award in all of college football.

Hoping to become the next tailback to break the signal-callers’ grip on the stiff arm? That would be Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, who appears to have a budding campaign for the trophy that was launched by the school on Thursday:

Jonathan Taylor is

Bringing Running Back Let us explain 👇 #JT23https://t.co/kJHdGtECsb — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 18, 2019

Best running back in 2018 Best r̶u̶n̶n̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶b̶a̶c̶k̶ player in 2019 @JayT23 is Bringing Running Back Don’t miss the show.#JT23pic.twitter.com/SBnDSJ43ey — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 18, 2019

“Herschel Walker. Ron Dayne. Ricky Williams. Adrian Peterson. LaDainian Tomlinson. Dominant running backs. Legendary names. Unrivaled production … until now,” one tagline reads. “There’s a new kid on the block and he’s “Bringing Running Back,” back into the spotlight, just like those that came before him. And his name is Jonathan Taylor.”

The website goes through all of the notable stats that Taylor has piled up in just two seasons in Madison and while it doesn’t explicitly say everything is designed to raise the junior’s awareness ahead of Big Ten Media Days and the upcoming 2019 campaign, it does note that his fellow Wisconsin Doak Walker Award winners have all been finalists in New York at some point in their career.

i.e. hint, hint media this guy is pretty good.

And nobody is debating that after he has set numerous records during his first two years on campus. Key to actually making it to New York though might be how Taylor’s team does around him. If the Badgers can get back to being in contention for the Big Ten title once again in 2019, chances are high that the tailback’s play will play a bigger part in getting him the attention he deserves than a website and a hashtag.