Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy headlines 2019 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Media Day season is also Watch List season and the latest to surface for the 2019 campaign comes out of Tallahassee in the form of the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding receiver, includes the defending winner in Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and fellow semifinalist Tylan Wallace out of Oklahoma State, as well as a number of other talented pass-catchers from around the country.
Here’s the full list, which is a good general overview of the best wide receivers and tight ends for the upcoming season even if a few names can gripe about being left off:
Lynn Bowden, Jr. (Kentucky)
Rico Bussey, Jr. (North Texas)
Cedric Byrd (Hawaii)
Grant Calcaterra (Oklahoma)
Damonte Coxie (Memphis)
Gabriel Davis (UCF)
Bryan Edwards (South Carolina)
D’Wayne Eskridge (Western Michigan)
Aaron Fuller (Washington)
Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty)
KJ Hamler (Penn State)
Adrian Hardy (Louisiana Tech)
Damon Hazelton (Virginia Tech)
Tee Higgins (Clemson)
K.J. Hill (Ohio State)
Isaiah Hodgins (Oregon State)
Justin Jefferson (LSU)
Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)
Tyler Johnson (Minnesota)
Collin Johnson (Texas)
CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma)
Ty Lee (Middle Tennessee State)
Kalija Lipscomb (Vanderbilt)
McLane Mannix (Texas Tech)
Kirk Merritt (Arkansas State)
Riley Miller (Ball State)
Denzel Mims (Baylor)
Darnell Mooney (Tulane)
Rondale Moore (Purdue)
Albert Okwuegbunam (Missouri)
K.J. Osborn (Miami)
Dezmon Patmon (Washington State)
Jared Pinkney (Vanderbilt)
Michael Pittman, Jr. (USC)
James Proche (SMU)
Jalen Reagor (TCU)
Jared Rice (Fresno State)
Sean Riley (Syracuse)
Reggie Roberson, Jr. (SMU)
Justyn Ross (Clemson)
Henry Ruggs III (Alabama)
Laviska Shenault, Jr. (Colorado)
JD Spielman (Nebraska)
Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC)
Marquez Stevenson (Houston)
Tamorrion Terry (Florida State)
Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)
Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State)
JoJo Ward (Hawaii)
Quez Watkins (Southern Miss)