LSU looks to keep Butkus Award with four watch list honorees

Continuing the parade of watch list honorees, the Butkus Award announced its list on Monday, given to the nation’s top linebacker. Fifty-one players made the cut — honoring the number 51 worn by the award’s namesake — a group that is at once diverse and uniform.

For instance, LSU placed four players on the list — K’Lavon Chaisson, Michael Divinity, Jr., Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen. Baton Rouge is the current home of the Butkus Award after Devin White won it in 2018.

LSU is far from the only team to boast multiple players under the eye of the Butkus Award committee. Alabama placed three (Anfernee Jennings, Terrell Lewis and Dylan Moses), while Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ohio State and Penn State placed two. On the flip side of that coin, nine of the 51 players hail from non-Power 5 schools, including a rare FCS appearance, from Montana’s Dante Olson. A consensus All-American and Phil Steele’s FCS Defensive Player of the Year, Olson compiled 151 tackles, 11 TFLs, six sacks, two interceptions and five passes defended in 2018.

Purdue’s Markus Bailey is a returning semifinalist, while Moses is looking to double-dip. He won the Butkus’s high school honor in 2016.

The full list:

Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Markus Bailey, Purdue

Mohamed Barry, Nebraska

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Tuf Borland, Ohio State

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Cameron Brown, Penn State

T.J. Brunson, South Carolina

Calvin Bundage, Oklahoma State

K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

Michael Divinity Jr., LSU

Troy Dye, Oregon

Tony Fields II, Arizona

Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

Cale Garrett, Missouri

Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

De’Jon Harris, Arkansas

Malik Harrison, Ohio State

Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

Dontavious Jackson, Florida State

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

Clay Johnston, Baylor

Nate Landman, Colorado

Sage Lewis, FIU

Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Kamal Martin, Minnesota

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Dante Olson, Montana

Micah Parsons, Penn State

Jacob Phillips, LSU

Michael Pickney, Miami (Fla.)

Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (Fla.)

Patrick Queen, LSU

Chapelle Russell, Temple

Mohamed Sanogo, Mississippi

Colin Schooler, Arizona

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Charles Snowden, Virginia

Justin Strnad, Wake Forest

Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

Davion Taylor, Colorado

Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

Joshua Uche, Michigan

Mykal Walker, Fresno State

Evan Weaver, California

Javin White, UNLV

Logan Wilson, Wyoming

David Woodward, Utah State