Matt Rhule doesn’t let stolen truck stop him from sticking to his schedule

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule had a rough weekend. The head coach of the Bears had his truck stolen from the parking lot of a hotel. But rest assured, Rhule made it known that would not prevent him from getting to where he needed to be.

Rhule took to Twitter with a message to the party responsible for his stolen truck, confirming he would still find a way to attend an event organized by the Texas High School Coaches Association at Rice University.

To whomever stole my Truck from the DFW @Marriott – Nothing can keep me from getting to Houston for @THSCAcoaches Coaching School! #SicEm — Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) July 20, 2019

As promised by Rhule, he made it to the event in Houston.

But it wasn’t just a truck that was stolen from Rhule either. Inside the truck was a set of golf clubs that didn’t belong to him, as noted by Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire.

The worst thing about all of it is they stole my guy Bryant’s golf clubs. Common Man U can’t do that!!! https://t.co/4hFNwTYf9m — Joey McGuire (@CoachMcGuire_BU) July 21, 2019

There is no indication at this time if the truck has or will be recovered. The same goes for the golf clubs. In the meantime, Rhule will have to keep on going about his business as he prepares for a new college football season with Baylor.

