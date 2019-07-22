Photo by John Weast/Getty Images

Matt Rhule doesn’t let stolen truck stop him from sticking to his schedule

By Kevin McGuireJul 22, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule had a rough weekend. The head coach of the Bears had his truck stolen from the parking lot of a hotel. But rest assured, Rhule made it known that would not prevent him from getting to where he needed to be.

Rhule took to Twitter with a message to the party responsible for his stolen truck, confirming he would still find a way to attend an event organized by the Texas High School Coaches Association at Rice University.

As promised by Rhule, he made it to the event in Houston.

But it wasn’t just a truck that was stolen from Rhule either. Inside the truck was a set of golf clubs that didn’t belong to him, as noted by Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire.

There is no indication at this time if the truck has or will be recovered. The same goes for the golf clubs. In the meantime, Rhule will have to keep on going about his business as he prepares for a new college football season with Baylor.

DJ Durkin resurfaces at Atlanta Falcons training camp

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJul 22, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT
2 Comments

DJ Durkin has rarely been seen, at least in the football sense, since Halloween, when he was fired by Maryland’s board one day after being reinstated. He briefly appeared as a consultant at Alabama, a move Nick Saban was forced to immediately defend, and not a peep has been heard from Durkin sense.

Until Monday.

The Atlanta Falcons have brought the disgraced coach aboard as a guest coach for training camp, the team has announced.

Durkin and Falcons head coach Dan Quinn worked together at Florida, where the latter was Will Muschamp‘s defensive coordinator and Durkin the special teams coordinator. Quinn coached with Durkin in 2011-12 before leaving for the same job with the Seattle Seahawks; Durkin was promoted to serve as Quinn’s replacement.

Asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he had any reservations about brining in Durkin, Quinn said, “I didn’t probably because I know who the person is having coached with him before. So, I knew his background as a defensive coach and special teams. By doing our due diligence from there. … An unfortunate situation, of course, but as far as eyes to look at the defense to help us, I definitely knew the advantage of that.”

The team said Durkin will watch practice for 10 days and consult with the Falcons’ coaching staff; he will not have any direct interaction with players.

“I know DJ first hand,” Quinn said. “I know what he is as a coach. I know what his character is. We did all of our due diligence, calling everybody at Maryland and had our own follow up.”

LSU looks to keep Butkus Award with four watch list honorees

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJul 22, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Continuing the parade of watch list honorees, the Butkus Award announced its list on Monday, given to the nation’s top linebacker. Fifty-one players made the cut — honoring the number 51 worn by the award’s namesake — a group that is at once diverse and uniform.

For instance, LSU placed four players on the list — K’Lavon Chaisson, Michael Divinity, Jr., Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen. Baton Rouge is the current home of the Butkus Award after Devin White won it in 2018.

LSU is far from the only team to boast multiple players under the eye of the Butkus Award committee. Alabama placed three (Anfernee JenningsTerrell Lewis and Dylan Moses), while Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ohio State and Penn State placed two. On the flip side of that coin, nine of the 51 players hail from non-Power 5 schools, including a rare FCS appearance, from Montana’s Dante Olson. A consensus All-American and Phil Steele’s FCS Defensive Player of the Year, Olson compiled 151 tackles, 11 TFLs, six sacks, two interceptions and five passes defended in 2018.

Purdue’s Markus Bailey is a returning semifinalist, while Moses is looking to double-dip. He won the Butkus’s high school honor in 2016.

The full list:

Joe Bachie, Michigan State
Markus Bailey, Purdue
Mohamed Barry, Nebraska
Zack Baun, Wisconsin
Tuf Borland, Ohio State
Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
Cameron Brown, Penn State
T.J. Brunson, South Carolina
Calvin Bundage, Oklahoma State
K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU
Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State
Michael Divinity Jr., LSU
Troy Dye, Oregon
Tony Fields II, Arizona
Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
Cale Garrett, Missouri
Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State
De’Jon Harris, Arkansas
Malik Harrison, Ohio State
Khaleke Hudson, Michigan
Dontavious Jackson, Florida State
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
Clay Johnston, Baylor
Nate Landman, Colorado
Sage Lewis, FIU
Terrell Lewis, Alabama
Kamal Martin, Minnesota
Dylan Moses, Alabama
Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
Dante Olson, Montana
Micah Parsons, Penn State
Jacob Phillips, LSU
Michael Pickney, Miami (Fla.)
Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (Fla.)
Patrick Queen, LSU
Chapelle Russell, Temple
Mohamed Sanogo, Mississippi
Colin Schooler, Arizona
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Charles Snowden, Virginia
Justin Strnad, Wake Forest
Darrell Taylor, Tennessee
Davion Taylor, Colorado
Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State
Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
Joshua Uche, Michigan
Mykal Walker, Fresno State
Evan Weaver, California
Javin White, UNLV
Logan Wilson, Wyoming
David Woodward, Utah State

Media picks Clemson, Virginia to play for ACC title

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJul 22, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
2 Comments

The media picked Clemson to win its fifth straight Atlantic Division championship and its fifth straight ACC championship in its 2019 preseason poll, released Monday. Big deal. We knew that already.

The actual news: the media sees the Coastal Division reaching a perfect state of competitive harmony.

You see, the Coastal has seven teams and has produced six champions in the past six years: Duke in 2013, Georgia Tech in 2014, North Carolina in 2015, Virginia Tech in 2016, Miami in 2017 and Pittsburgh last season. Only Virginia is missing, and the media has picked Virginia to win the ACC Coastal this fall. Not only would a Virginia title completely the parody perfection, it would be Virginia’s first Coastal title in the now 15-year history of the ACC’s divisional split.

In perfect Coastal fashion, all seven teams actually received at least one vote to win the division.

COASTAL
1. Virginia — 1,003 total points (82 first-place votes)
2. Miami — 992 (55)
3. Virginia Tech — 827 (20)
4. Pittsburgh — 691 (8)
5. Duke — 566 (5)
6. North Carolina — 463 (1)
7. Georgia Tech — 302 (1)

Clemson, unsurprisingly, was a near unanimous choice to once again represent the Atlantic.

ATLANTIC
1. Clemson — 1,209 (171)
2. Syracuse — 913 (2)
3. Florida State — 753
4. NC State — 666
5. Boston College — 588
6. Wake Forest — 462
7. Louisville — 253

The Tigers were equally strong favorites to win the entire conference.

ACC CHAMPION
1. Clemson — 170
2. Syracuse — 2
3. Virginia — 1

If you do the math, you’ll find one of the ACC’s 173 media voters finds Virginia toppling Clemson in the ACC Championship.

The ACC title game is Dec. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. We’ll see if Virginia can bring destiny into reality.

 

LSU’s new locker room is so good it will put players to sleep

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJul 22, 2019, 11:19 AM EDT
5 Comments

If there’s an argument to be made against the space-age facilities that college football programs spend tens of millions of dollars to construct, it’s this: they’re essentially velvet prisons, keeping players cuffed to the football program all day and thereby further removing them from the “real” college experience.

The people in that camp will hate LSU’s new locker room, but the LSU’s actual players won’t care. Clearly.

On Sunday night, the Bayou Bengals debuted a brand new locker room with nap pods built into each locker.

“We walked in, and you know how you walk in on those charter flights we take?” defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko told LSU’s team site. “That’s literally the first thing that came to mind. You’re in first class. You walk in here, you don’t even think it’s a locker room. You just feel comfortable. This is a game-changer.”

The lockers were meticulously designed with functionality in mind:

The individual locker itself is two parts. The upper portion includes digitally locked storage, charging ports for personal electronics and helmets, and custom, magnetic name plates for each player.  The lower portion is loaded with features: a seat that folds out into that bed for napping or laying out with a NormaTec recovery boot; an iPad dock for watching film or consuming non-football content; more charging ports; and a custom-fit cup-holder for hydration.

Each portion connects to its own ventilation – the upper ventilates through the roof, while the lower ventilates through the floor, keeping both spaces clean and sanitary. (A mudroom with shoulder pad racks and shoe dryers separates the locker room from the practice field, offering an additional layer of sanitary protection. It also uses its own ventilation and air conditioning.)

If functionality and comfort is the top goal, keeping players in house is also definitely part of it, though.

“There’s no point in going home,” safety JaCoby Stevens said. “Why would I need to leave? I got everything I need right here.”

 