SMU v Cincinnati
SMU picks up transfer of former Alabama four-star tight end

By Kevin McGuireJul 29, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
Former Alabama tight end Kendrick James has found a new home. According to a report from Al.com, James is transferring from Alabama to SMU.

For James, the transfer will bring him a little closer to his home in Waco, Texas. It will also be a chance to start with a clean slate after finding his way into the dog house of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. James was one of three Alabama players suspended last December for unspecified NCAA violations. He reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, leaving many to speculate he would be moving to a new program.

The former four-star recruit of the Crimson Tide will have to sit out the 2019 season before being ruled eligible to play for the Mustangs beginning in 2020. After having played in each of the past two seasons, James can use a redshirt year in 2019 and still have two seasons of eligibility at his disposal at SMU.

Louisville announces blackout for Labor Day opener vs Fighting Irish

By Kevin McGuireJul 29, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT
No wearing white after Labor Day? How about no white on Labor Day? Louisville is taking the old-fashioned fashion mantra to heart to start the new college football season. For the first game of the season, Louisville is organizing a full-stadium blackout.

As is custom for most schools organizing a full color-coordinated atmosphere, the Louisville football team will suit up for the occasion in an all-black uniform.

The Cardinals have a mixed history with their previous blackout games. Last year’s attempt at a blackout resulted in a blowout loss to Georgia Tech. After a disappointing season that ultimately led to a coaching change with the Cardinals (Bobby Petrino was fired, and former Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield was hired), the Cardinals are hoping to start the year with an electric atmosphere at home against a Notre Dame team that was  in the College Football Playoff last season.

Louisville hosts Notre Dame on Monday, Sept. 2 in primetime.

Les Miles’ son enters transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireJul 29, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
The infamous transfer portal has a new name entered into the database as another week begins. This time it is Texas A&M fullback Ben Miles, who just so happens to be the son of Kansas head coach Les Miles. News of the latest addition to the transfer portal came via Cole Cubelic on Twitter.

The younger Miles is no stranger to the transfer process. It was just a little over a year ago Miles transferred to Texas A&M after starting his college football career in the Big Ten with Nebraska. Miles sat out the 2017 season as a redshirt player with the Huskers. Miles was not able to appear in any games for the Aggies last season due to NCAA transfer rules. The good news is Miles won’t have to sit out another full season before being eligible to play this fall if he lands at another FBS program because he has already sat out a season following his previous transfer.

So, if we connect the dots, it would seem like an obvious move to see Miles join his father in Lawrence, Kansas as the Jayhawks begin the Les Miles era. There is nothing out there suggesting that will be the move for Ben Miles yet, however.

Entering the transfer portal doesn’t mean Ben Miles won’t stay at Texas A&M. A player is free to withdraw his name from the portal at his leisure.

Georgia adds game vs. Charlotte to future schedule

By Kevin McGuireJul 29, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
The Georgia Bulldogs are filling in their 2025 college football schedule with the addition of a home game against the Charlotte 49ers in late November. Georgia and Charlotte have agreed to a future game in Athens to be played on Nov. 22, 2025.

“The chance to play ‘Between the Hedges’ will be truly special for our team and fans,” Charlotte Director of Athletics Mike Hill said in a released statement. “Georgia is one of the nation’s elite programs, and this marks an incredible opportunity for our football program.”

Georgia is also scheduled to play at UCLA to open the 2025 season, and they will close out the regular season against in-state rival Georgia Tech. That gives the Bulldogs two games against power-conference opponents, more than enough to satisfy the SEC’s non-conference scheduling requirement to play at least one power conference opponent on the non-conference schedule. And because both games are on the road, it made sense for Georgia to add a home game that, in all likelihood, won’t give them too much of a problem to pick up a win. Keep in mind Georgia only has four home games scheduled in SEC play in 2025 (Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina) and their annual division showdown with Florida takes place on a neutral field in Jacksonville. So Georgia will only have five true home games scheduled in the 2025 season.

Georgia is among the leaders when it comes to power conference schools scheduling games against power-conference opponents. In addition to their annual rivalry games with Georgia Tech, Georgia will also face Notre Dame this year, Virginia in 2020, Oregon (2022), Oklahoma (2023 and 2031), Clemson (2024, 2029, 2030, 2032, 2033), UCLA (2025, 2026), Florida State (2027, 2028), and Texas (2028, 2029) on their upcoming schedules. With the exception of 2021, Georgia will play at least two power conference opponents each year through at least 2033.

Charlotte, a member of Conference USA, has a good number of future games scheduled against power conference competition. The 49ers are scheduled to play road games at Clemson this season, Tennessee and Duke in 2020, Illinois in 2021, South Carolina in 2022, Maryland and Florida in 2023, and North Carolina and Indiana in 2024. Charlotte has also secured some home games with some of those opponents as part of a home-and-home agreement. Duke (2021), Maryland (2022), and North Carolina (2025) are all scheduled to make trips to Charlotte’s campus in the coming years.

Georgia and Charlotte have never played before on the football field, so this will be the first meeting in the series.

Roll Bucky: Alabama, Wisconsin announce home-and-home for 2024-25

By Zach BarnettJul 29, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT
Alabama and Wisconsin on Monday announced a home-and-home series to be played in 2024 and ’25. The initial game will be played Sept. 14, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium, with the return game slated for Sept. 13, 2025 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“We’re happy to have added another quality non-conference opponent for a home-and-home series in Wisconsin,” Alabama AD Greg Byrne said. “Traveling to Camp Randall, one of the nation’s oldest stadiums, will make for a great road contest early in the 2024 season. Having them return the trip in 2025 to Bryant-Denny Stadium will also certainly provide a boost to our home slate, and we look forward to the opportunity.”

The Badgers and Crimson Tide have met just twice previously. Wisconsin took the inaugural meeting, 15-0, way back in 1928, while Alabama earned long-awaited revenge to open the 2015 season at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. It will be Alabama’s first game inside a Big Ten stadium since a 27-11 win at Penn State in 2011.

Speaking of neutral-site openers, Monday’s announcement was yet another data point in how the program that popularized the modern day neutral site opener is now going back to traditional home-and-homes. The Tide will open this season against Duke in Atlanta, begin 2020 versus USC in Dallas and then opens 2021 in Atlanta against Miami, but after that Alabama’s future schedules return to campus.

Alabama Power 5 Opponents, 2022 and Beyond:
2022: at Texas
2023: vs. Texas
2024: at Wisconsin
2025: vs. Wisconsin
2026: at West Virginia
2027: vs. West Virginia
2028: at Notre Dame
2029: vs. Notre Dame
2030: TBD
2031: TBD
2032: at Oklahoma
2033: vs. Oklahoma

Each of those home-and-home arrangements have been announced within the past year or so. In fact, the Wisconsin announcement is the fourth of 2019 alone.

Said Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez: 

“It’s exciting and healthy for everyone,” enthused Alvarez, the UW director of athletics and Hall of Fame coach. “When we were contacted to see if we would be interested in a home-and-home with Alabama, I told them, ‘Let me check first with (head coach) Paul (Chryst).’

“Naturally, I would be interested.

“So, I asked Paul and he said, ‘Absolutely.’

“And we both really liked the fact that the first game is going to be here.”

To make room for Alabama, Wisconsin pushed a previously-scheduled home-and-home with Virginia Tech back to 2031-32. The Badgers also have future home-and-homes with Washington State (2022-23), Pittsburgh (2026-27) and UCLA (2029-30). Wisconsin will also play a de facto NFC North neutral site/home-and-home series with Notre Dame in 2020-21; the 2020 game will be at Lambeau Field and the 2021 tilt at Soldier Field.