App State WR Braden Collins heads back home to Tennessee

After a couple of years away, Braden Collins is heading back home to Rocky Top.

On his personal Twitter account, the Appalachian State wide receiver has indicated that he is now a former Appalachian State wide receiver as his Twitter profile now describes him as being a member of the Tennessee football program. Additionally, and as noted by our buddies at Rotoworld, Collins is now listed in 247Sports.com’s portal ticker as moving on from the Mountaineers and transferring to the Volunteers.

Thus far, the Vols have not yet confirmed the Knoxville native’s addition to the roster.

Collins was a three-star member of App State’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 48 prospect at any position in the state of Tennessee. His first season with the Mountaineers, the 6’2”, 197-pound receiver played in three games (no receptions) but was able to take a redshirt because of a newly-enacted NCAA rule.

Barring an unexpected development, Collins will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.