LSU punter kicks his way into transfer portal

It’s time for some punter transfer portal news, America!
LSU punter Josh Growden has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
By entering the transfer portal, Growden is free to communicate with any other college football program that may be interested in adding the Aussie kicker to their program. While doing so, he can remain enrolled at LSU and he will still have the option of withdrawing his name from the portal to remain with LSU. However, even though that does happen, most players that enter the portal seem to move on to other opportunities once they make up their mind.
Growden appeared in eight games for LSU last year, while Zach Von Rosenberg was the primary punter for the Tigers. Growden punted 16 times and averaged 34.94 yards per punt as the shorter yardage punting option. If Growden does move on, Von Rosenberg will likely take on more punting duties when needed.
Less than a month before the 2019 campaign kicks off, Tulane’s roster has received a Power Five shot in the arm.
In a press release sent out late Tuesday night, the AAC program announced the addition of Malik Lawal to the football team. As a graduate transfer, Lawal will be eligible to play for the Green Wave this coming season.
The linebacker had opted to transfer from Arizona Stage earlier this offseason.
During his time with the Sun Devils, Lawal played in 34 games — 11 in 2018, 13 in 2017, 10 in 2016. Lawal was credited with 33 tackles in those three seasons, including 3½ for loss. He also totaled 3½ sacks and one forced fumble.
Coming out of high school in Temecula, Calif., Lawal was a three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
With the start of the 2019 season right around the corner, there’s some future scheduling news on which to note.
Wednesday afternoon, Utah announced that it has reached an agreement with Arkansas on a future home-and-home series. The Razorbacks will travel to Salt Lake City Sept. 12, 2026, with the Utes heading to Fayetteville Sept. 16, 2028.
The 2026 meeting will mark the first-ever between the two football programs.
“We appreciate the opportunity to put together an agreement with Arkansas for our football programs to play one another in 2026 and 2028,” said Utah athletic director Mark Harlan in a statement. “We will continue to look at the premier programs in the country as we build out our future schedules to bring value to our football program and to our fanbase.”
That 2026 game will also mark a rare Pac-12-SEC matchup in the regular season for the two schools involved.
Arkansas last played a team from the Pac-12 during the 2006 regular season, the last game of a home-and-home with USC; prior to that, their last game against a team from that conference came against USC in 1974. As for Utah, its most recent regular-season game against an SEC school was a trip to Knoxville versus Tennessee in 1984.
Of course, Utah’s most recent matchup against a team from that conference came in the 2009 Sugar Bowl, a 31-17 win over Alabama in Nick Saban‘s second season with the Crimson Tide.
One final note: Arkansas will become the first SEC to ever play a game in Rice-Eccles Stadium. Texas A&M made the trek to Utah’s home in 2004, but were a member of the Big 12 at the time.
Manny Bowen‘s rocky college football journey has taken yet another unexpected turn.
Citing multiple sources tied to the Utah football program, 247Sports.com is reporting that Bowen “met with head coach Kyle Whittingham [recently] and has come to the decision that he will step away from the football team and the game of football.” The development comes one day before the Utes kick off summer camp eight months after the linebacker announced on social media that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at the Pac-12 school.
In late August, James Franklin confirmed that Bowen had left the Penn State football program; that move came a little over three weeks after the fourth-year senior rejoined the team and was practicing with the rest of the Nittany Lions in preparation for the 2018 season. Bowen was suspended toward the end of the 2017 season and then dismissed in late December for what was described as violations of team rules.
Bowen had started the first nine games of the 2017 season, before the disciplinary issues hit, after starting a dozen contests during the 2016 campaign. He didn’t play in the Rose Bowl that season because of, you guessed it, unspecified violations of team rules.
At the time of his 2017 suspension, Bowen was third on the team with 51 tackles and tied for second in quarterback hits with four.
As he had already graduated from Penn State, Bowen would’ve been eligible to play for Utah in 2019.
Earlier this offseason, Greg Bell received a waiver that would allow him to play at San Diego State in 2019. Unfortunately for both the player and the football program, seeing the field this coming season will likely no longer be a possibility.
According to head coach Rocky Long, Bell is dealing with an unspecified injury that will very likely sideline the running back for the upcoming campaign. Bell is set to undergo surgery today (Wednesday) to repair the damage.
According to Long, Bell was “injured during [an] offseason incident within the past month,” the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote. There’s been no indication if the incident was a football-related one.
After announcing his transfer from Nebraska last October, Bell revealed in March that he had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at San Diego State. Earlier this month, the school confirmed his addition to the roster.
After two seasons at an Arizona junior college, Bell, who would’ve started his career at SDSU if he had qualified academically, transferred to Nebraska as part of the Cornhuskers’ 2018 recruiting class. In four games this past season, Bell ran for 173 yards on 35 carries. He also caught four passes for another 14 yards.
If Bell does indeed miss the entire 2019 season, he would very likely be eligible for another waiver that would leave him with two years of eligibility beginning in 2020.