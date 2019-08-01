Starting UConn corner one of two sidelined for 2019 by academics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the worst statistical pass defenses in the nation this past season will be without its most talented young defensive back thanks to classroom issues.

Earlier this week, Randy Edsall confirmed that both cornerback Ryan Carroll and running back Khyon Gillespie will not play for the Huskies at all in 2019. Per the head coach, academics are at the root of the players’ unavailability this coming season.

Of the two, Carroll’s absence will likely be the most noteworthy even given their historical ineptness in the secondary.

As a true freshman this past season, Carroll started eight of 12 games for a UConn defense that was 126th (out of 130 FBS) in passing yards per game (282.4); 128th in completion percentage allowed (71.6); tied for last in touchdown passes allowed (33); dead last in yards per attempt (10.7; next worse was Georgia State’s 9.5); and dead last in pass efficiency rating (192.6; next worse was Georgia State’s 177.1).

As for Gillespie, a two-star 2018 signee, he carried the ball once as a true freshman and ended up taking a redshirt for the season.