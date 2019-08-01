Tate Martell (barely) favored to win Miami job, and other QB competition odds

With summer camps across the country either kicking off or already have kicked off, we have some notes that should be of interest to the degenerates in the reading audience.
One offshore sportsbook this week released a set of odds for a handful of the quarterback competitions across the college football landscape. One of the most talked-about under-center battles is in Norman, with Lincoln Riley stating last month that Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts will still have to win the starting job even as it’s been bequeathed to him by fans and media alike; according to these odds, Hurts is an overwhelming favorite (1/15, which means you have to bet $15 to win a single George Washington) to take over for Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. At 5/1 and 8/1, Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai, respectively, are decided underdogs.
As one of the most high-profile transfers of the 2019 offseason, Tate Martell’s move from Ohio State and Miami has cast a brighter light on The U’s signal-caller competition. At 1/1, the new addition to the Hurricanes’ quarterback room is a very slight favorite to win the job over N’Kosi Perry (3/2) and Jarren Williams (5/2).
Some of the other battles across the FBS and their odds are listed below:
Arizona State starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Dillon Sterling-Cole 1/1
Jayden Daniels 2/1
Joey Yellen 4/1
Ethan Long 5/1
Arkansas starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Ben Hicks 1/2
Nick Starkel 3/2
Auburn starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Joey Gatewood 2/3
Bo Nix 11/10
Florida State starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
James Blackman 1/8
Alex Hornibrook 5/1
Illinois starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Brandon Peters 2/5
Isaiah Williams 17/10
Indiana starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Peyton Ramsey 1/4
Michael Penix Jr. 3/1
Jack Tuttle 5/1
Minnesota starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Tanner Morgan 5/7
Zack Annexstad 1/1
Mississippi State starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Tommy Stevens 5/8
Keytaon Thompson 6/5
NC State starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Matt McKay 2/5
Bailey Hockman 11/4
Devin Leary 7/2
Oklahoma State starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Spencer Sanders 1/3
Dru Brown 2/1
Rutgers starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
McLane Carter 5/6
Arthur Sitkowski 3/2
Cole Snyder 3/1
Wake Forest starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Sam Hartman 1/5
Jamie Newman 3/1
Washington State starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Gage Gubrud 1/1
Anthony Gordon 3/2
Trey Tinsley 5/2
West Virginia starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Austin Kendall 1/1
Jack Allison 3/2
Trey Lowe III 5/2
Wisconsin starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Graham Mertz 5/6
Jack Coan 5/6