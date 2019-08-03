Ex-Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus acquitted of sex assault charges

Wisconsin’s former star receiver celebrated a victory this week in the courtroom that was as big as any he had on the field.
Former Badgers wideout Quintez Cephus was found not guilty on two sexual assault charges by a Madison jury on Friday, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
“I’m happy,” Cephus told the paper. “I’ve had a lot of people here supporting me and my family. I’ve learned a lot through this situation. And I know this sounds crazy, but I think you grow through what you go through, and I’ve been able to grow a lot.”
Cephus testified during the trial that while he did have sex with two reportedly intoxicated women in April of 2018, he did not sexually assault them. A jury seemed to agree, taking just 45 minutes to reach a verdict in the case.
The Georgia native was one of the few threats in the passing game for the Badgers when he was on the field, recording 501 and six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2017. Wisconsin initially suspended him from the team after first learning of the allegations against him and the school eventually expelled him after he went through the student disciplinary process — eventually prompting a (since dropped) lawsuit against the university over the process.
Cephus nor his lawyer didn’t comment on whether he would try to play football at an FBS school again but the news certainly opened the door to that being the case.
Despite his case still winding its way through the legal system, UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley is back with the team as they begin preparations for the 2019 season.
The school announced that the senior was reinstated to the Miners on Friday as the team opened camp following his arrest back in June on four very serious charges.
“While the legal process has not come to a complete conclusion, we believe that the final charges against Kai will not be as severe as what has been reported,” athletic director Jim Senter said in a statement. “Young people make mistakes and it is important that they learn from these mistakes. We believe in restorative justice and feel that Kai will benefit more in the long run by getting the necessary support and guidance from his coaches and teammates, rather than being dismissed from the team.”
“While we welcome Kai back to our football team, I want to make it very clear that he will have a list of expectations placed on him,” head coach Dana Dimel added. “We will keep these expectations in-house, but a zero-tolerance policy will be in effect. The rest is up to Kai, but we’re hopeful that he can come out of all this the best possible person and teammate.”
Locksley, the son of Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, started eight games for the Miners last season and threw for 937 yards and three scores (adding six more touchdowns on the ground). The signal-caller originally started his career out at Texas before making a pitstop at Iowa Western JUCO on his way to El Paso.
Camps are starting across the country as we’re less than four weeks away from the start of the season for most programs but with the pads starting to pop, unfortunately so are injuries.
The latest hit comes in the Twin Cities as Minnesota announced that potential starting quarterback Zach Annexstad suffered a foot injury in practice on Friday and will be held out indefinitely.
“Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and we feel terrible for Zack,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. “He worked extremely hard in the spring and summer to put himself in position to compete for the starting job, and I know he will recover from this setback to be even stronger. Zack is an elite teammate and person, and I look forward to him being an important part of the team as a leader while he is recovering.”
Annexstad started Minnesota’s first seven games as a true freshman last year before injuries took him out of the lineup. He wound up playing in eight total games for the team and threw for 1,277 yards and nine touchdowns.
The news all but assuredly means that redshirt sophomore Tanner Morgan will be the starter when the team opens against South Dakota State. He might have been in line to be QB1 even before the injury after rallying the team to a bowl game and beating rival Wisconsin, throwing for 1,401 yards and nine touchdowns across six starts.
Still, a tough blow to the depth at the position right as the team was getting underway on their 2019 campaign.
Urban Meyer may be retired from coaching college football but it sure seems like he took another loss in the last 24 hours.
On Friday afternoon, in quite the epic news dump from the school on the eve of fall camp starting, Ohio State released nearly 2,000 pages of records to the media. This included text messages from Meyer to various people in his circle and within the program and almost all were related to the events before, during and after the incident involving former assistant Zach Smith.
Among the most notable threads that were discovered centers on Meyer alluding to Smith potentially getting a job at Alabama in January 2018 and his efforts to keep the embattled assistant in Columbus. Though it was somewhat eye-opening to see a coach like Nick Saban possibly poach somebody like Smith (prior to the surfacing of the domestic violence issues), it turns out that the Buckeyes were apparently getting a little ahead of themselves on this topic.
“I think it’s pretty common that sometimes people that get interviewed someplace or someone calls and shows interest in them, it’s the way this profession works is that you go in and use that as leverage to try and improve your situation where you are now, especially if you have a job or you decide that that’s a better opportunity for you,” Saban said at his press conference on Saturday, according to AL.com. “We talk to a lot of coaches about a lot of things. I really never did ever offer this guy a job.
“He did a nice job in the interview… But it was when we did the background check that we decided that there was a better opportunity to hire somebody else, and that’s what we did.”
That last part might as well be Saban twisting the knife in given all of the events that transpired since.
Alabama eventually hired Josh Gattis from Penn State to be the team’s receivers coach while Smith’s issues surfaced a few months later and led to Meyer’s eventual three-game suspension.
It remains to be seen if Chris Petersen will still be the head coach at Washington in six years but if he’s still on Montlake when that season rolls around, he’ll have a very unique non-conference game to prepare for.
That is the result of the Huskies announcing a one-game non-conference game for 2025 against UC Davis in Seattle. The Aggies are not only coached by Petersen’s predecessor at Boise State but also are the veteran coach’s alma mater.
It will be the first ever meeting between the Pac-12 and Big Sky programs and is set to take place on September 6, 2025 at Husky Stadium.
Petersen was a quarterback for UC Davis from 1985-86, back when the school was a Division II power under head coach Jim Sochor. He transitioned right away into coaching and held a variety of roles on the staff until leaving for Pitt in 1991.
UC Davis is also currently coached by Dan Hawkins, who had hired Petersen as his offensive coordinator at Boise State and left the Broncos for Colorado — paving the way for the latter’s successful stint in Boise as a head coach.
Washington will play Ohio State at the Horseshoe the week after UC Davis comes to town and still have one non-conference opening remaining that year. The game against the Huskies is one of several against Pac-12 programs over the coming years for the Aggies, with others against Cal, Oregon State and USC on the docket as well.