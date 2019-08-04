Ex-Florida DB Brian Edwards lands with ex-Gators head coach at Central Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan isn’t exactly the refuge you would imagine for ex-Gators but we’re trending in that direction.
As reported by Central Michigan Life, recent Florida defensive back Brian Edwards has found his transfer destination at CMU and reunited with his old head coach Jim McElwain.
It remains to be seen if there’s any sort of waiver process that Edwards is pursuing with the NCAA but he likely will sit out 2019 and have two years of eligibility left at the MAC school.
Originally a three-star prospect out of the Miami area, Edwards saw action at UF in both of his years in Gainesville — the first of which was for McElwain. He was expected to be a backup for the Gators this year under Dan Mullen but was arrested this offseason for misdemeanor battery of his girlfriend.
The charges were later dropped in the case but Edwards remained in the transfer portal.
There is apparently no love lost between former Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook and his old team.
The signal-caller, who surprisingly grad transferred to Florida State this offseason, made some comments about the Seminoles wide receiving group on Friday after the team had opened camp. While talking up your current group of teammates is pretty par for the course for a new QB, it seems Hornibrook noting FSU’s receivers were one of the best groups he’s been around was not taken too kindly with his old friends in Madison.
Enter Badgers senior wideout Kendric Pryor, who responded on Twitter with a simple ‘LOL’ at the suggestion that he and his peers didn’t love football and never wanted to leave the field:
It remains to be seen if Hornibrook can even wrestle away the starting job from James Blackman but at least he is in the good graces of his new team even if there’s some unspoken fallout with his old group.
Too bad FSU and Wisconsin don’t play this season. Here’s to hoping they can matchup in a bowl game however and we can see who gets the real last laugh between a few ex-teammates who clearly are not thrilled at what the other is saying.
It didn’t take long for Shai Werts to find his way back to Georgia Southern.
The Eagles’ starting quarterback was arrested earlier in the week on a number of charges, the most eye-catching of which was cocaine possession that came by way of a white substance on his car windshield. While not all has been forgiven by GSU, Werts apparently did what he needed to in order to get back on the field temporarily and was reinstated to the team after missing just two practices.
“Quarterback Shai Werts returned to practice today after submitting to, and passing, a drug test. Moving forward, Shai’s case will handled in accordance with the Georgia Southern Student-Athlete Code of Conduct,” the school said in a statement issued to the media.
The signal-caller, who started all of the team’s games last season and was named an honorable mention All-Sun Belt, is not out of the woods when it comes to the team’s opener this year however.
Werts is certainly back at practice earlier than expected but it seems his status for the first few games of the 2019 campaign are still very much up in the air and seemingly dependent on the speed of the legal system.
Replacing veteran Ty Gangi is going to be a bit tougher for Jay Norvell than he anticipated and the Nevada head coach has only been through a handful of practices to open fall camp.
The Wolfpack announced on Saturday that likely starting quarterback Cristian Solano will miss several games at least after injuring his hand to the point where he will need surgery.
“Senior quarterback Cristian Solano hit his right hand on a helmet during practice this week and is expected to miss the rest of training camp and part of the regular season due to the injury,” Norvell said, according to Nevada Sports Net. “He is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days and we’re hopeful of his return around the start of conference play.”
It’s a rough start to the 2019 season for all involved, especially Solano considering he is a fifth-year senior who waited around as the backup to Gangi. He figured to have the edge for the starting gig this year after making a single start in 2018, a loss to eventual Mountain West champ Fresno State.
Norvell will not be lacking for options though as the QB-battle was still expected to last most of the month between Solano, junior Malik Henry and former three-star recruit Carson Strong. If that middle name rings a bell, it’s because Henry was once a highly touted prospect out of Southern California who began his career at Florida State. He eventually transferred out of Tallahassee however, making his way to Independence JUCO and a starring role on the Netflix series ‘Last Chance U.’
Strong redshirted last year but did see limited action in one game against FCS Portland State.
Whoever takes hold of the starting gig will be thrown to the fire either way as Nevada opens their season at home on Aug. 30 against surging Big Ten West contender Purdue and then travels to Pac-12 North favorite Oregon the following week.
Quarterback may be the position most are focused on around TCU but the Horned Frogs have apparently lost a potentially key member of the team before camp has even gotten started in Fort Worth.
According to the Dallas Morning News, kicker Cole Bunce could be lost for all of the upcoming 2019 season after being hit by a car earlier this week. He was apparently riding a scooter at the time of the accident and the whole thing was serious enough that the senior had to undergo emergency surgery as a result of his injuries.
“I don’t think he’ll be able to play the rest of the year,” head coach Gary Patterson told reporters on Saturday. “Some times you have luck and sometimes you have no luck at all.”
That is indeed rotten luck for Bunce and the Horned Frogs, who were counting on the California native’s big leg to handle kickoffs and long field goals. Fellow kicker Jonathan Song now has more of a load on him when it comes to field goals, extra points and potentially those kickoffs as well.
Bunce has made 10 of his 16 career field goal attempts, including a long of 43 yards.
The team will have four weeks to find a replacement for the veteran kicker before TCU opens their 2019 campaign against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 31.