Getty Images

Oklahoma releases statement in response to Kennedy Brooks allegations

By Zach BarnettAug 5, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
7 Comments

Over the summer, Oklahoma quietly pulled running back Kennedy Brooks from the roster, then quietly reinstated him. The school, it turned out, was conducting a Title IX investigation into accusations of domestic violence against Brooks, but found sufficient evidence to reinstate him to the school and the team.

The story, however, isn’t over.

On Friday night, Brooks’ accuser, Oklahoma student Mallory Jech, published a series of, frankly, disturbing tweets, accusing him of conducting a campaign of physical, mental and emotional abuse over the course of their relationship. Her account is now private, but OU Insider obtained the transcript of the tweets.

“I dated Kennedy Brooks from June of 2018 until the end of March 2019-during that time I was used, cheated on, manipulated and abused both mentally AND physically. If I were doing this because I am angry I was cheated on, I would have done it back in June of 2018…

“… the first time he cheated, or I would have done it when I found out he slept with a high schooler. But here I am, months after the fact, finally telling my story because the last thing that needs to happen is for little boys to look up to him and view him as a role model.

“I went to Title IX in May, right before the end of finals, and finally told my entire story to someone. I had called a few months before because pieces of the abuse had been reported-Kennedy was angry and I was terrified of what would happen when he came home (we lived together).

“On the phone with Title IX, I explained to them nothing happened and that I did not want him to get in trouble. I protected the person who put fear in my eyes every time we argued-for the sake of his career? Yes. But most importantly, I thought I was protecting myself from him.

“Months later, in May, I was finally ready. We had not been together for over a month at this point. Kennedy showed up to my apartment one evening after I had repeatedly told him not to come, I was not home-He told me he would let himself in my apartment. I sped home.

“I was on the phone with my mom when he came around the corner of my apartment building. He was obviously angry, yelling and screaming, and was demanding he get the little bit of his things-when I told him they were in my car and that I was about to take them to his apartment…

“… I watched him let himself into my apartment with a key that I was under the impression I already had. He had a duplicate. I called Title IX the next morning and asked if I could go in and talk to them. And from there, I was under the impression that someone would help me.

“I felt guilty for opening my mouth. I felt guilty for telling someone all of the times he put his hands on me. I felt guilty for telling someone who Kennedy Brooks really is. I felt guilty for finally telling my story. I felt guilty for doing the right thing. I was still attached

“Now, months after that first Title IX visit, they have decided to not punish Kennedy Brooks. Regardless of the messages I have where he told me to call Title IX, that he doesn’t care what happens.

“Regardless of my best friend who still lived with me during some of the abuse, who also talked to Title IX and told them what she witnessed. Regardless of the pictures of bruises and text messages between us where he says “I should not have to put my hands on you to move”.

“Title IX does nothing for the victim. They make you believe they are doing their best to help you-their “best” is changing his Fall schedule so I don’t have to sit in 3 classes with the person who has permanently affected the way I continue to live my life.

“Thats (sic) the best they could do. Kennedy Brooks is being protected by the University of Oklahoma (@uofoklahoma) because he plays football. I was physically abused by that “man”, I was left on the side of the rode (sic) in both Norman and Texas by that “man” but who cares about the victim.

“The University of Oklahoma does not value their students. OU only cares about their money. And God forbid something happen to one of their athletes who bring in millions of dollars every Saturday.

“I grew up with Crimson and Cream instilled in my blood. It was never a question where I would go to college, but the University and football program that I grew up loving, has done nothing but disappoint me and devalue my importance.

“I will not let the University of Oklahoma silence me. I will not let Kennedy Brooks silence me. I’m not doing this for attention or for anyone to feel sorry for me. I’m doing this for every girl who is too scared to speak up against their abuser. I will tell anyone my story.”

In response to the tweets, Oklahoma released this statement defending its Title IX investigation:

“OU has been made aware of social media posts in reference to a recent Title IX investigation. Title IX reports and investigations are confidential in order to protect the privacy of both the individual reporter and the respondent involved in the investigation. University policy is to conduct investigations involving student athletes independent of OU Athletics. At no time does the Office of Institutional Equity engage the Athletics Department in the evaluation of evidence during or following an investigation.

“All individuals who file a Title IX complaint are provided counseling with confidential advocates, accommodations that include academic scheduling, and referrals to other agencies for additional recourse including, but not limited to, local police departments. Filing a Title IX report does not limit the ability of either party from pursuing action through the courts or the criminal justice system.

“Our responsibility under Title IX in a university setting is to ensure a safe learning environment free of harassment and discrimination for our students, to provide requested accommodations, to determine violations of policy, and where the evidence shows threats to safety, to take steps to stop and prevent its recurrence.”

Lincoln Riley was also asked about the tweets on Saturday morning, and he defending the process, or at least the hands-off nature of the Title IX process from the athletics side.

“We’ve got to have respect for that process and how it goes on,” Riley told OU Insider. “I would say that it’s a topic that we’re extremely sensitive to. We have round-the-year education on that. It’s something that we take extremely serious. So serious in fact that when there is an inquiry or a process ongoing, we’re proactive enough to remove our guys from the team before the decision’s even been made. We take it as serious as we possibly can and we let the people whose job that is do their job.”

In the meantime, Brooks is still an active member of the Sooner football roster. As a redshirt freshman in 2018, he carried 119 times for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 8.87 yards per carry average was third nationally among all players with at least 100 rushes.

NC State S Tim Kidd-Glass enters transfer portal

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 5, 2019, 2:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Training camp is underway across college football, but at this early date in August the only competing going on is teammate against teammate in the fight for playing time. As with any competition there is a victor and a vanquished, and it appears one of the vanquished is moving on.

NC State safety Tim Kidd-Glass has entered the transfer portal, the player announced on Sunday.

“I want to announce that I’m officially transferring from Nc (sic) State and my recruitment is back open,” Kidd-Glass said in a statement. He has already been removed from the Wolfpack’s online roster.

While backing up Dexter Wright a year ago, Kidd-Glass collected 31 tackles and two passes defended as a junior. With Kidd-Glass gone, sophomore Tanner Ingle will apparently start at the other safety spot.

 

 

Cornell wrestler transfers to Syracuse to play LB for Orange

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 5, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For a Power 5 football program to get a transfer from an Ivy League school is unusual. To get a transfer from an Ivy League wrestler? Double unusual.

That’s the case at Syracuse, where the Orange have added Cornell wrestler Ben Honis to the roster as a linebacker.

As pointed out by Track Wrestling‘s Andy Hamilton, Honis joined the roster at the start of fall camp as a redshirt senior. The Orange list him at 6-foot even and 215 pounds, a sizable (get it?) increase from the 197 pounds he wrestled at with the Big Red.

Honis went 71-36 for his career, including a 23-7 mark with an eighth place finish at the NCAA Division I championships as a senior.

Honis did not play football at Cornell, but he did at Jamesville-DeWitt High School in Syracuse (along with lacrosse).

While Honis will be understandably rusty on the finer points of football, he won’t lack for toughness or athleticism and will provided needed depth and leadership at a position of need for Dino Babers‘ club.

Purdue trustees approve stadium renovation, extend AD Mike Bobinski’s contract

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerAug 4, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
1 Comment

Purdue continues to put all that Big Ten money to work giving their football program all the resources it needs to compete for division and conference titles.

At a board meeting on Friday, the school’s Board of Trustees announced they have approved renovation plans for Ross-Ade Stadium that will see some significant improvements for the venue take place as soon as this upcoming offseason.

Long term, the Boilermakers will look to put the hammer and nails to a rather hefty makeover that will include a complete replacement of the stadium’s upper bowl, additional upgrades to the pavilion level and construction of an entirely new building along the south end zone area. The Journal & Courier reports that the entire project have a price tag as high as $120 million.

While the entire project will take several years to finish up, things will get started after the 2019 season wraps up against in-state rival Indiana. The first phase will include a new video board that is both larger and closer to the field than the current setup and an expected completion date of sometime in the summer of 2020.

As you could expect from such a big project, the school needs somebody to oversee things and took a step in that direction by also voting to extend athletic director Mike Bobinski’s contract for another three years. The Purdue Exponent notes this also comes with a base salary raise to $750,000 per year with annual raises and some six-figures worth of potential incentives.

Given that the school is already making their football coach one of the highest paid in the country, it’s probably not too surprising that this latest bit of news shows that Boilermakers are making sure they don’t lag in any other areas either.

Washington coach Chris Petersen is no fan of Pac-12’s idea for 9 a.m. kickoffs

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerAug 4, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
8 Comments

The winner of two of the past three Pac-12 titles is no fan of the conference’s idea for kicking off just after dawn on the West Coast.

And he speaks from experience on the subject too.

At conference media day in July, commissioner Larry Scott remarked that the league is exploring having a handful of games that kickoff at noon ET/9a.m. PT during the upcoming season. The idea is mostly being done as an experiment with media partner Fox, who is making a big push during that early TV window starting this season.

Though a number of coaches have come out in favor of the idea from both a routine standpoint and an exposure one, the one who has had the most success out West recently is not really on board.

Washington head coach Chris Petersen was asked about potentially kicking off that early and noted that he is firmly against the concept after actually going through it during his days in the Mountain West.

“I have (experienced it). I’ve been one of those guys. We kicked off against San Jose State at 9 a.m. It was miserable. You get your players up at 4 a.m. to go play. And I get what we’re trying to do – be creative. I do. And maybe we do that. But it’s hard on the guys,” said Petersen, according to the Seattle Times. “So now, OK, you’re just going to get them up on Saturday at 4 a.m.? That doesn’t work like that. You’ve got to get them into a routine, so you’re trying to get them up all week at 4 a.m. and do this practice thing. So that starts with the players. Fans, are they going to get up to get here?”

The Times notes that in the 2004 game against the Spartans that Petersen is referring to, attendance at the stadium was just a tad over 5,000 fans and his old Boise State team was taken to overtime by a 2-6 SJSU squad.

We’ve seen coaches across the Pac-12 come out on either side of this issue the past few weeks so it’s pretty clear that the officials in San Francisco will need to do some threading of the needle if they really want to see a conference game kickoff so early this year.